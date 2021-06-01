Probation or parole violations and failure to appear charges were once again among the most frequent charges for weekend bookings. Local detention centers also lodged multiple inmates on drug or assault charges. Wanton endangerment, DUIs and assault round out much of the remaining bookings.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Anthonio D. Caldwell, 37, of South Point, was booked Friday on a failure to appear charge.
• Charles David Baldridge, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Joanna M. Caddell, 38, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on a probation violation.
• Jade Aguilar, 28, of Flatwoods, was lodged Saturday on a failure to appear charge. Aguilar was also charged with two counts of first degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and one count of buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jai Kristian Highley, Jr., 18, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Jennifer Leighton Craft, 26, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on one count of tampering with prisoner monitoring device.
• Charles Lawson, 29, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on one count of receiving stolen property, one count of engaging in organized crime and possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense).
• Farron Dean Nettles, 38, of Benwood, W.Va., was booked Sunday on a warrant for a fugitive from another state.
• Joseph Allen Marcom, 33, of Verdunville, W.Va., was booked Sunday on no operators-moped license, giving officer false identifying information, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and improper registration plate.
• Ashley R. Chapman, 23, of Ashland, was lodged Monday on a failure to appear charge.
• Ashley Sturgill, 31, was jailed Monday on a failure to appear charge.
• Christopher Shawn Osborn, 51, of South Point, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.
• Jamie Nichole Garl, 36, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was jailed Monday on a failure to appear charge.
• Michael A. Schmidt, 41, was lodged on Monday on charges of third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Kristin S. Stamper, 25, of Hazard, was booked Friday on a failure to appear charge.
• Lloyd P. Conley, 48, of Staffordsville, was lodged Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Michael Layne Maynard, 40, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a probation violation, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot charges.
• Shawn J. Harless, 27, of Tomahawk, was jailed Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Jesse James Vanhoose, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• John S. Kelley, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Disorder/Domestic Violence Order.
• Brandon S. Poe, 35, of Lexington, was jailed Saturday on a probation violation.
• Timothy S. Harper, 20, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing charges.
• Justin Morman, 26, of Paintsville, was lodged Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000 dollars, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Hollie Lusk, 32, of Portsmouth, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
• Jeremy R. Walker, 41, Warfield, was jailed Monday on first-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, dating violence. Walker is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.
• Chandre N. Music, 34, of Van Lear, was booked Monday on charges of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
• Joshua Peck, 40, of Auxier, was lodged Monday on a probation violation and a failure to appear charge.
• Ramona Mills, 49, of Cannel City, was booked Monday on a bench warrant for court.
Carter County
• Billy R. Valandingham, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Donald Alex Elam, 36, of Grayson, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear charges.
• Virgil Allen McDavid, 44, of Grayson was booked Sunday on second-offense DUI and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance charges.
• Eric Jacob Hall, 22, of Richmond, was booked Monday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance. Hall is charged with careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts and excessive windshield/window tinting.
• Charles E. Smith, 38, of Grayson, was booked Monday on charges of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear. Smith is charged with no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure of non-owner operator to maintain proper insurance.
Greenup County
• Benjamin R.A. Mullins, 32, of Raceland, was booked Friday on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Patrick Mason Spry, 26, of Ashland, was jailed on two probation violations for felony offense charges.
Rowan County
• Elijiah Littleton, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on six traffic violations, including speeding 5 mph over the limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, improper registration plate, no registration plates, no registration receipt.
• Edgar Binion, 39, of Grayson, was lodged Friday awaiting sentencing in a 2019 circuit court case.
• Andrew J. Smart, 26, of Mount Sterling, was booked Friday on two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Delbert Bell, 40, of Morengo, Ohio, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Lambert, 27, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday awaiting sentencing in circuit court case.
• Rebekah Castro, 34, of Lexington, was jailed Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, booster seat violations, third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and first-degree, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, second-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Johnathon R. Phillips, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, no registration receipts and failure to appear.
• Ryan Dulen, 21, of West Liberty was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, DUI on a suspended license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance,
• Jerry E. Green, 63, of Hillsboro, was jailed Monday on two counts of wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle on under the influence of a substance, speeding 16 mph over the limit, failure of owner to maintain proper insurance and failure to appear.
• Christopher G. Perry, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Monday on charges of operating on a suspended license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, contempt of court, theft by deception and failure to produce insurance card.
(606) 326-2652 |