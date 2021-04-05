While children were searching for Easter eggs over the weekend, local law enforcement was busy searching for drugs and bench warrants, jail records show — especially in Boyd and at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, records show.
The following people were locked up over the weekend. Anyone named in the lock-ups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County Detention Center
• April D. Combs, 38, of Hazard, was booked Friday as a federal inmate on a first-degree promotion of contraband charge.
• Autumn A. Wallace, 20, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a harassing communications charge.
• John M. Kouns, 43, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a two probation violations and charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and shoplifting less than $500 in value.
• Mark Browning, 62, of Friendship, Ohio, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree promotion of contraband, three traffic violations and a bench warrant.
• Ricky D. Flannery, 57, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI and open container.
• Anna M. Gillispie, 31, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge and three bench warrants out of Carter County.
• Ted A. Mills, 46, of Rush, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and a bench warrant.
• Jennifer L. Rice, 42, of Lavalette, West Virginia, was booked Saturday on a shoplifting less than $500 charge, a bench warrant in Rockcastle County and a fugitive warrant.
• Christopher T. Fraley, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and two probation violations.
Big Sandy Regional
• Sandra K. Hatfield, 40, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a parole violation.
• Rodney McDowell, 53, of Blaine, was booked Friday on charges of identity theft, first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense heroin trafficking and first-offense trafficking of a third-degree substance.
• Gary E. Richmond, 37, of Flat Gap, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• John J. Loudon, 39, of Blaine, was booked Friday on charges of cultivating less than five marijuana plants, first-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting less than $500.
• Victor M. Hooley, 31, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of second-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, a bench warrant and a traffic violation.
• Sarah S. Moore, 36, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense meth trafficking and tampering with physical evidence.
• Robert C. Ratliff, 46, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense meth trafficking.
• Tiara A. Curry, 24, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• David M. Tackett, 33, of White House, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense simple meth possession, first-offense meth trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three traffic violations.
• Amanda Bowen, 41, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• April McCarty, 29, of Hagerhill, was booked Sunday on charges of falsely reporting an incident, third-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Timothy Stacy, 49, of no address in Massachusetts, was booked Sunday on a first-offense meth trafficking charge.
• Edgar Maynard Jr., 27, of Lovely, was booked Sunday on charges of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value, second-degree fleeing and a traffic violation.
• Gabrielle N. Fletcher, 22, of Royalton, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Darren J. Combs, 43, of Stanville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Carter County
• Charles M. Gilbert, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, theft between $500 and $10,000 in value, as well as a bench warrant and two traffic violations.
• Rafael Starks, 36, of Detroit, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Staci L. Wagoner, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense simple possession of meth, resisting arrest, menacing, failure to notify a change of address to the department of transportation and a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• Michael Thayer, 59, of Portsmouth, was booked Friday on charges of possession of marijuana (two counts), first-degree promotion of contraband, first-offense DUI and leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid.
• Roger L. Stamper, 58, of Quincy, was booked Saturday on a second-degree escape charge and a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Alfonzo Coffey, 50, of Olympia, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support charge.
• Bradley Manning, 40, of Hazel Green, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of cold checks.
• Jessica Thornberry, 38, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a circuit court warrant charging her with two counts of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence, as well as a couple district court warrants charging her with simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license due to DUI.
• David Stegall, 43, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of second-offense possession of a first-degree drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting less than $500 in value and first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Timothy Cantrell, 42, of Isonville, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication (two counts) and disorderly conduct.
