Friday the 13th wasn’t too kind to some folks over the weekend.
A good bit of the booking shown in the local jails occurred on Friday this week — Boyd showed an even numbered of folks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, whereas the bulk of lock-ups in Rowan, Carter and the Big Sandy happened on Friday, per the jail records.
And for concerned readers, the great Jail Tracker debacle has been resolved and access to Greenup County jail records has been achieved, thanks in part to using a different computer.
The following people were locked up over the weekend. Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Nicholas Thompson, 26, of Russell, was booked Friday on parole violation.
• Jimmie R. Morris, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Dustin Selvage, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant in Carter County and a Boyd County warrant charging him with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Sarah M.D. McCoy, 25, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a probation violation.
• Lavonda K. Mason, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of a control substance (first offense), first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promotion of contraband and a bench warrant.
• Derrick J. Cains, 41, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two probation violations.
• Johnathan G. Clark, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI, two traffic violations and bench warrant.
• John J. Riggs, 42, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants and charges of shoplifting less than $500 and third-degree burglary.
• Carissa D. Gonzalez, 38, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
Big Sandy
• Carlos Hammond, 37, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a flagrant non-support charge.
• Mary Lou Setser, 49, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Mueller, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree evasion and public intoxication.
• Robert Yates, 56, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Samantha Hodge, 34, of Nippa, was booked Saturday on an out of county warrant, two bench warrants and two charges of non-payment of fines.
• Charles Hammond, 42, of Pikeville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Adam Rohr, 31, of Boonscamp, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree bail jumping and two bench warrants.
Carter County
• Ronnie Littleton, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a parole violation and charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of meth (first offense), two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
• Kayla Henderson, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and charges of first-degree meth trafficking (first offense), first-offense heroin trafficking, two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, flagrant non-support and multiple traffic violations.
• Alex Elam, 36, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a third-degree assault charge.
• Paul Jordon, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
Greenup County
• Curtis Vansickle, 36, of South Shore, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
Rowan County
• Keenan Thompson, 23, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Zachary Hinton, 31, of Frankfort, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Emmit Payton, 32, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a violation of an emergency protective order charge.
• James Watts, 50, of Isonville, was booked Friday on multiple traffic violations and charges of first-degree evasion, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brian Stacy, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and being a persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
• Fred Brown, 42, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and food stamp fraud.
