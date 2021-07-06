Drug charges, warrants and public intoxication make up the majority of charges during weekend bookings. Theft and contempt of court and failure to appear round out most other bookings.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Adam C. Christian, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on theft by deception including cold checks and theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500.
• Alexis L. Cain, 23, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance. Cain is charged with single counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia. Cain is also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and no registration plates.
• Seth L. May, 22, of Leander, was lodged Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Benjamin R. Mullins, 32, of Raceland, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property under $500.
• Zachary R. Short, 24, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
• David P. Hughes, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Jacona S. Wiggins, 48, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Aaron T. McWhorter, 28, of Ashland, was booked Monday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Christy G. Wilson, 42, was lodged Monday on failure to appear.
• Jeremiah Modesitt, 41, of Flatwoods, was jailed Monday on third-degree burglary.
Big Sandy Regional
• Glenn T. Booth, 50, of Beauty, was booked Friday on persistent felony offender, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, DUI and two additional traffic violations.
• Kendell V. Slusher, 41, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree burglary, menacing and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Rebecca Clark, 42, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Sara Ramey, 24, of Paintsville, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Matthew A. Marshall, 38, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Elwood Six, 69, of Inez, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Danny W. Young, 34, of Stambaugh, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Loretta P. Dalton, 59, of Oak Grove, was booked Saturday on a violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Timothy Stacy, 49, of Kermit, West Virginia, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Alberto R. Hurtado, 21, was booked Monday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest.
• Steven M. Meadows, 58, of Hagerhill, was booked Monday on a failure to appear.
• Tyler Isaac, 25, of Salyersville, was booked Monday on persistent felony offender and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
• Monty Derefield, 46, of Columbus, was jailed Monday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Melissa D. Wolford, 33, of Louisa, was booked Monday on possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
Carter County
• Angela M. Stapleton, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Dustin Lawson, 26, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and four additional traffic violations.
• Sierra J. Christiansen, 36, of Olive Hill, was jailed Monday on first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Leslie Bailey, 44, of of Olive Hill, was lodged Monday on third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Jennifer L. Craft, 26, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, giving officer false identifying information and resisting arrest.
• Timothy J. Brumfield, 40, of Greenup, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Doren E. Dingus, 45, of Ironton, was booked Monday on a fugitive warrant.
• Floyd S. Wolfe, 54, of Grayson, was booked Monday on a felony offense parole violation, failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, aggravated circumstances and three additional traffic violations.
• Eugene M. Caswell, Jr., 44, of Argilite, was jailed Monday on a failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Nancy Miracle, 29, of Morehead, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
• Barry Mullins, 50, of Mount Sterling, was booked Sunday on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, DUI and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Sierra D. Andrew, 25, of Burlington, was jailed Sunday on contempt of court.
• Jacqueline K. Johnson, 55, of West Liberty, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, posession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Timmy Yates, 41, of Sandy Hook, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Zackary Yeary, 22, of West liberty, was jailed Monday on illegal possession of legend drugs, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
• Christian N. Jerrell, 35, of Lexington, was booked Monday on trafficking in synthetic drugs and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Dana Dunn, 43, of Winchester, was booked Monday on non-support and contempt of court.
