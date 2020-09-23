CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley reported to The Daily Independent on Wednesday that all 292 inmates’ COVID-19 tests came back negative.
Two jail employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, prompting mass testing across the Boyd County Detention Center. The other 63 employees were tested, and those yielded negative results as of Tuesday.
Throughout the week, the jail consulted with King’s Daughters Medical Center and the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department regarding administering tests and sorting out results.
From the onset of the pandemic, Hensley said it’s been mandatory for all employees to wear masks, and the jail is regularly disinfected.
Hensley said it appears following those guidelines have paid dividends for the jail, based on recent results.
“Looks like deputies got infected outside of jail and our mask and cleaning procedures along with early identification of those infected stopped spread,” Hensley said in a text message.