Law enforcement officers and jailers were busy over the weekend, online jail records show.
The following people were locked up over the weekend. Anyone named in the locked-up report should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Sarah D. Roberts, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a circuit court indictment charging her with second-offense meth trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense DUI.
• Donald Clauson, 35, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on charges of contempt of court and second-offense simple possession of meth.
• Jeremy C. Leibee, 42, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI and driving on a suspended, as well as a fugitive warrant.
• Justin K. McDowell, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
• Samuel D. Bowling, 27, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jachin A. Campbell, 30, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on charges of second-offense DUI and second-offense driving on a suspended license.
• Lisa Adkins, 50, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a circuit court indictment charging her with first-offense heroin trafficking and first-offense meth trafficking.
• Marvin D. Hieneman II, 45, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants and a parole warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Paul J. Jones, 41, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of contempt of court, defective brakes and third-degree possession of drugs.
• William R. Blackburn, 32, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Charles A. Chandler Sr., 52, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on two contempt of court charges.
• Denzil Howell Jr., 33, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of violating a protective order, first-degree fleeing and providing false information to police.
Carter County
• Natasha Parsons, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Stacey L. Dean, 44, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of third-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of meth, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and five traffic offenses.
• Brian Liles, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Derek Wright, 19, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greenup County
• Jeffrey E. Kidwell Jr., 34, of Wurtland, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
Rowan County
• Leslie McCarty, 39, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on a probation violation and a flagrant non-support charge.
• James Adams, 53, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge and two theft by deception with cold checks charges.
• Amber Stoker, 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a charge of theft by property being mislaid or delivered by mistake.
• Rochelle Skaggs, 33, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of heroin, first-offense simple possession of an unspecified first-degree narcotic, second-degree simple possession and theft of a credit/debit card.
• Joseph Holder, 46, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trespassing and public intoxication.
• Dalton Justice, 28, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of heroin, third-degree possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randall S. Withrow, 48, of Jeffersonville, was booked Saturday on bench warrant and charges of first-offense meth trafficking, trafficking less than 8 ounces of weed, tampering with physical evidence and and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brittany Wright, 31, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree simple possession, first-offense simple possession of meth and two traffic violations.
• Thomas McCarty, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), first-offense possession of a first-degree controlled substance (three counts) and first-offense heroin trafficking.
• David J. Cox, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, identity theft, providing false information to police and three traffic violations.
• Arthur D. Keeton, 19, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of first offense illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, first-degree fleeing or evading (two counts), first-degree wanton endangerment and five traffic violations.
• Autumn Hackworth, 35, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on six traffic violations.
• William E. Johnson, 43, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a third-degree arson charge.
