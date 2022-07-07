CATLETTSBURG Jailer Bill Hensley opens the door to a cell on the third-floor of the Boyd County Detention Center.
Inside are roughly 40 men, laying in bunks and sitting at tables bolted to the floors. They’re wearing orange and gray sweats — some of them are laying on the floor on green mats.
“There’s 40 guys in a cell for 15 men,” one man shouts from a bunk.
Another man, toward the rear of the cell, states the hot water isn’t working.
“I’m aware of that,” Hensley said. “We have a few more female cells to do and then we’ll be getting to these.”
“This isn’t good, us crammed in here like this,” another man says.
After shutting the cell door, Hensley said they’re right — the jail is rated for 206 beds, but there are usually 300 inmates most of the time. Right now, the jail is under a remodel — so far, 22 of the 26 cells have gotten replumbed and repainted.
The only trouble is, the last four cells are the ones with the most inmates, which means jailers will have to figure out spot to keep them while the contractors get at it.
As far as overcrowding is concerned, the courts have taken some pressure off — a lot of low-level misdemeanor cases are put on an ankle monitor and into the work release program.
However, there’s a backlog with sending convicted felons up the road to the state house and a newer contract with the feds to hold pretrial detainees, it’s still crowded.
“If we didn’t have the misdemeanors on ankle monitor, we would most likely have 400 inmates in here,” Hensley said.
Despite all that, the Boyd County Detention Center in 2022 is a far cry from the bedlam of the latter years in the Joe Burchett administration — for the record, Hensley isn’t one to besmirch his predecessor; in fact, he never brings up his name.
Instead, Hensley focuses on what the jail’s doing these days — take, for instance, the ID card system.
When a suspect is booked at the jail, he or she under goes a pat down and takes a share to avoid bringing creepy crawlies like lice into the facility. Their street clothes are not only bagged — they’re vacuum-sealed, for easier storage in secured lockers.
Hensley said once they get their booking photograph taken, they’re issued a card with their mug on it, they scan for practically everything.
When they get meals, they scan the card. Meds, scan the card. Trips to the rec, scan the card. Trips to the chapel for worship service, scan the card. If an inmate refuses any of those amenities and more, they scan the card.
Every single activity imaginable — besides using the restroom — they scan the card.
And that, according to Hensley, allows himself and the deputy jailers the ability to keep track of who’s been fed, who hasn’t, who has gotten a dose of medications. With a few clicks of a computer screen, they know who is in court and who is working in the kitchen.
“We’re one of the first in the state to have a system like this,” Hensley said. “When I reached out to this vendor, they were just getting started, so we’ve been able to work with them to find more things to measure, to keep track of.”
When COVID-19 was rocking area jails in 2020, they added that metric too. Right there in booking, Hensley said they could go through the COVID-19 questionnaires — if someone was positive, they could mark that in their system before putting them in the quarantine cell block.
When the vaccine rolled out in spring 2021, they could use that same system to keep track of who got it and who didn’t, Hensley said.
It’s not just the newfangled documentation system for the inmates — Hensley said he’s able to keep track of certifications, reports and use of force incidents amongst deputies, too.
“If someone is taking a lot of sick time, we’re able to flag that and address it,” he said.
Inside each cell, there’s one television set, a few tablets and a couple phones.
Each inmate gets 30 minutes free visitation a week — they can use a phone or the tablet to Zoom to their loved ones on the outside, according to Hensley.
While each inmate has access to a Bible if they choose too, the tablets allow them access any spiritual literature they wish to view — for instance, a Muslim may get a copy of the Quran, a Mormon the Book of Mormon, a Jewish person the Torah.
The tablets may add creature comfort to the inmates, it also adds something else — security. With the exception of legal mail, Hensley said all mail now is scanned by a company to check for any watch words (like “rob” or “kill”), then the mail is uploaded to the tablet for the inmate to read.
“This keeps them from using the mail to get contraband in here,” Hensley said. “It eliminates that as another way to get things in.”
Other ways to eliminate contraband are more low tech — out in the rec yard, there’s chicken wire and razor wire overhead. The razor wire is pretty self-explanatory, but the chicken wire was added because associates on the outside had figured out a way to toss dope into the yard for their buddies inside, Hensley said.
However, despite the improvements — which are still underway, with the $400,000 worth of work on the plumbing — Hensley said the jail is running up into aging infrastructure.
“It’s gotten to a point where it would be cheaper to have a new jail than to keep repairing this one,” he said. “We have doors that we’ve been waiting on parts for since early 2020. Our HVAC system is having problems.”
Perhaps the most obvious problem is in the kitchen, where the female trustee inmates whip up the meals for the facility.
The foundation is sinking in there — the tile floor cracked and had to be removed. Each day, they lay down black mats to stand on, the cooks dancing around the puddles.
Hensley said the foundation work has gone out to bid.
While a new jail would nip a lot of these issues in the bud, Hensley said it would also allow for additional programming, as well as more room for the inmates.
“Right now, we have two toilets and a shower per cell,” Hensley said. “If you have 40 guys inside the cell, that could lead to some problems.”
Hensley said ideally, tripling the capacity could alleviate a lot of the problems with overcrowding. While that undertaking is pretty much out of his control, what he can control is how the inmates are treated.
“When I first came here, it was a lot more physical,” he said. “Now, we do things like take away privileges and that works pretty well. You can yell at an inmate, but if you turn off the TV in the cell, that gets their attention.”
Hensley said the rules at the jail are strict, but he found treating everybody fairly goes a long way. Under his watch, there’s a been a write up system instituted, that allows for an appeals process if the inmate choses to pursue it.
But some conduct gets dealt with through the legal system — Hensley said since body scanners were instituted to find drugs being smuggled inside, felony contraband cases have dramatically rose. Inmate assaults on deputies are also not tolerated.
“I’ve made it clear, anyone who assaults a deputy will see at least a year in prison,” he said. “We are very strict on working with the prosecutors on that type of case.”
Hensley, a retired APD Officer, said working at the jail has changed his perspective on corrections and the men and women who are on the other side of the bars.
“I used to think they ought to break rocks all day,” he said. “But you know, right now I have 170 inmates who are pretrial right now. Our job isn’t to punish them — it’s to keep the safe and contained.”
And Hensley said he thinks the jail made strides in that regard.
“Every January, I take three days to ask each and every inmate in here what could be improved at the jail,” he said. “Usually, I’ll hear conjugal visits, but we can’t do that. But once you get past that, they used to talk about safety, asking for this place to be safer in one way or another.
“This past January, when I asked them, what I heard the most was fluffier comforters, HBO Max and more pizza days. I say we’re doing our jobs and meeting their need, which is safety.”