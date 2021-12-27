Local detention center bookings had fewer bookings over all across the area. Boyd had four bookings, Big Sandy booked 10 and Carter booked seven.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Danielle L. Qualls, 48, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Ashley R. Meadows, 37, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Jeffrey M. Goodrich, 26, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking contents from vehicle.
• William K. Ross, 41, of Mize, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• Angela D. Butcher, 41, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
• Kevin M. Ramey, 26, of Pikeville, was jailed Friday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and fugitive from another state warrant.
• Kenneth W. Barnes, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on first-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and harassment — physical contact, no injury.
• Edwina M. Guerra, 40, of Thealka, was jailed Friday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Daniel R. Caudill, 36, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, rear license not illuminated, five additional traffic violations and serving a bench warrant for court.
• Fred E. Anthony, 53, of Wittensville, was booked Saturday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, a fugitive from another state warrant, failure to wear seat belts and seven additional traffic violations.
• Courtney Moore, 26, of Pilgrim, was jailed Saturday on second-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• William M. Hickman, 59, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on operating on suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance.
• Jerry M. Butcher, 42, of River, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
• Ronald Puckett, 26, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment-police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving and receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and contempt of court.
Carter County
• Brandon M. Perdew, 30, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was jailed Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit.
• Brittany Hamm, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on contempt of court, probation violation, failure to appear and two counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Jeremy D. Kilgore, 43, of Olive Hill, was jailed Saturday on two counts of contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear.
• Heather Henderson, 44, Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Patricia Staten, 53, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on second-degree burglary and failure to appear.
• Dawn Puckett, 40, of Olive Hill, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
• Sean M. Stevens, 25, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.