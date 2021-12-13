Detention centers had a busy weekend of bookings. There was a significant increase in Carter County compared to recent weeks.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Adam L. Clifton, 33, of Franklin Furnace, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Demetrius D. Swopes, 29, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on failure to appear.
• James F. Wright, 45, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Joshua Smith, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Lexie S. Taylor, 34, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on a probation violation.
• Richard M. Nolte, 59, of Ashland, was booked Friday on possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12 and possession of matter portraying sex performance by minor over 12 but under 18.
• Tonya L. Thompson, 49, of Huntington, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Christopher L. Shannon, 34, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Danielle L. Qualls, 48, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on operating on suspended or revoked license and possessing license when privileges are revoked.
• Garrett Cole, 27, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
• Rodney D. Stephens, 52, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Chester Whitt, 51, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), menacing, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place and two counts of third-degree assault of a police or probation officer.
Big Sandy Regional
• Harlow Manns, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on second-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree escape, public intoxication of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
• Larry J. Maynard, 47, of Louisa, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-offense trafficking in marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Brandon Barker, 48, of Morrow, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, menacing, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol substance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• James D. Barber, 33, of Debord, was jailed Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Joe E. Gillum, 57, of Martha, was booked Friday on first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and tempering with physical evidence.
• Seth Ferguson, 20, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants for court.
• James R. Dunkle, 42, of Flatgap, was booked Sunday on contempt of court, failure to appear, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, no registration receipt and rear license not illuminated.
• John R. Childers, 43, of Louisa, was jailed Sunday on second-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to appear.
• Jesper P. Lemaster, 48, of Flatgap, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Michael E. Hollan, 43, of Van Lear, was jailed Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• James E. Mollett, 63, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
Carter County
• Donna F. Weiler, 42, of Grayson, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking.
• Ashley Tolliver, 35, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Leonard L. Danner, 49, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespassing and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• James Fyffe, 36, of Grayson, was jailed Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on police or probation officer, resisting arrest, menacing and failure to appear.
• Paul B. Marcum, 42, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Warnie E. Mullins, 71, of Grayson, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
• Brittney S. Belleman, 34, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• David M. Prince, 36, of Grayson, was jailed Sunday on a probation violation warrant.