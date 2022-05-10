ASHLAND Although she did not receive the award until two days after the holiday, Melissa Jacobs got one of the best Mother's Day gifts she will ever receive.
Jacob Spurlock, an eighth-grader at Boyd County Middle School, penned an essay nominating his mother for the Ashland Morning Kiwanis Club's annual Mother of the Year award. It was deemed the best of many 150-word compositions submitted by middle school students nominating their mothers for the award.
Jacobs, who works at the VA hospital in Huntington, received a plaque, a mounted copy of her son's handwritten essay and several gift certificates for her award. They were presented to her at Tuesday morning's Kiwanis meeting at Ashland YMCA. Because the time of the 8 a.m. meeting conflicted with mandatory statewide testing taking place at the middle school, Spurlock was unable to attend the Kiwanis meeting. Previous winners of the award have read their winning essays as the awards were presented.
While the annual award dates back many years, it was not presented in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
In his winning essay, Spurlock wrote, in part,"My mom is a great role model for me. She teaches me how to be respectful to other people and to be kind and use my manners. That is why my mom is my most important person!"