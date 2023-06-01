ASHLAND Longtime friends, who also happen to be seasoned musicians, unite to form the Ron Jones Quartet, set to play on June 10 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Joining Jones, a Louisville native, at the Paramount will be Rob Allgeyer, piano; Mike Sharfe, bass; and Jim Leslie, drums. He said although the musicians are a little scattered — two are from Cincinnati and one is from Dayton — they have performed together for years and have no trouble getting together for gigs.
“I’ve been at the Paramount before, but it’s been a long time ago, so it’s just like a whole new event for me,” he said. “I’m expecting a very good audience that’s somewhat knowledgeable and open-minded about listening to different types of jazz. I’m really looking forward to it.”
He said the group will play traditional jazz dating to the 1950s, ‘60s and even earlier tunes, plus a couple of his original compositions.
Jones, who started as a child playing guitar, began playing saxophone when one of his mother’s friends gave her the instrument.
“I wanted to play a wind instrument, which was trumpet, but my dad talked me out of it,” he said. As a guitar player, he performed rock and roll, including Jimi Hendrix, KISS, Rush and Led Zeppelin. With the sax and guidance from his high school band director, Jones said he started listening to jazz, such as George Benson and Charlie Parker.
“I don’t know what happened, but the jazz bug bit me in 10th or 11th grade,” he said. “The rest is history.”
Jones graduated cum laude from Florida A & M University with a bachelor of science degree in music education. He’s performed with such jazz greats as Diane Reeves, Wycliffe Gordon, Nat Adderley, Rufus Reid and Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo Marsalis.
An instructor at the Youth Performing Arts School in Louisville and private saxophone teacher, Jones said he finds teaching very satisfying.
“I really enjoy it. I love teaching and helping young people,” he said. He also teaches music in various Louisville schools.
Jones’ CD, “A Vision of Beauty,” has been reviewed in Jazziz Magazine, Cadence Magazine, The Louisville Music News, The Grand Rapids Press and The Dayton Daily News, and has received a large amount of airplay. It was also in the top five CDs for a year in The Jazz South Competition at The Southern Arts Foundation in Atlanta. The CD will be available for purchase at the concert.
For ticket information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.