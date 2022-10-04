ASHLAND An Armco retiree will continue his traditional beans-and-cornbread picnic Thursday, when former employees gather to reminisce and enjoy an old-fashioned meal.
John Winters of Ashland worked at Armco for 43 years, beginning in 1959 in the maintenance department. He said he started the Armco Friends Picnic after he retired.
“I started this with just the crew I worked with,” he said. “It seemed like it was going so well we opened it up and invited anyone who had worked or currently works at Armco. Then, Armco bought the coke plant and they were invited.”
He said now AK Steel and Ironton Iron employees are invited.
The picnic, which runs from noon until dark at Winters’ farm in Lawrence County, has attracted more than 200, with visitors coming and going throughout the day.
Winters doesn’t ask anyone to bring anything except their beverage of choice and perhaps some ice, but some attendees bring a covered dish, cake or pie. Otherwise, he said he makes beans and cornbread.
“I cook 400 pounds of beans in a cast-iron pot,” he said. “We’ve always had enough — more than enough, really.”
There is no music. There are no games. Just sharing a meal and visiting with friends.
“You don’t have time for music. It’s people talking,” Winters said. “We were all really, really fortunate to have the job we had. I think everybody feels that way.”
He said he also invites some of the county officials and he’s considering opening it to families of retirees.
“I think everybody misses their co-workers they worked most of their life,” Winters said. “It’s an opportunity to see them, the only time you’ll ever see them.”