SANDY HOOK One of the region’s most successful artists will be celebrated on Saturday.
Sandy Hook’s 2023 Minnie Adkins Day will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Little Sandy Lodge at 1916 North Ky. 7.
The Elliott County town designated the third Saturday in July to honor the folk artist in 2014.
The event includes a local arts and crafts market with music, entertainment and food.
Adkins, one of the best-known folk woodcarving artists in Kentucky, creates animal carvings and teaches art. She’s best known for her red foxes, bears, possums, tigers and roosters. The American Folk Art Museum, The Smithsonian, The National Gallery of Art and many more collect her work.