CATLETTSBURG A small town in Kentucky drew in hundreds of families for the annual Labor Day Parade.
With candy flying, hands waving and smiles showing, crowds of families and parade goers lined the streets of Catlettsburg Monday morning for the event.
“Fire trucks and candy, who doesn't like that?” Stephen Maynard said. “Growing up in the city of Catlettsburg, this was one of those things you always look forward to towards the end of summer. It’s just tradition.”
Maynard was sitting along the parade route with his wife, two kids and a few other family members. He said they arrived at 9:30 a.m.
The parade began at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church and ended on Center Street. Many of the spectators described the parade as a staple in the community for family fun.
Roger Hughes and his wife ,of Catlettsburg, were sitting along a brick wall outside a public library watching the parade march on by.
“I am 68 years old,” Hughes said. “I have been coming here my whole life; it has become tradition for us.”
The parade provided him some time to catch up with past friendships and relax, he said. “I came up to see some old friends; this parade brings everybody together.”
Tammy, another spectator of the parade, said, “I have been coming since I was a little girl. When it closed that one year we were about to have our own parade.”
Among the musical performers on Monday were Shelby Lore, Mattox Hale, She and I Band, Rachel Messer, Connor Dale, David Wills, Dailey & Vincent and Lonestar.
(606) 326-2657 |