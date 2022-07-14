ASHLAND Pike County native Adam Newman continues to chase his dream of being a full-time musician with the release of an extended-play album.
“I knew I wanted to be a musician when I was a little kid,” he said. “I remember being 4, watching MTV and asking for 45s every time my mom went to the store. When I was 8, I asked for piano lessons and soon realized it was something I was good at. From there, it’s all I wanted to do.”
The Betsy Layne High School graduate studied piano and voice at Georgetown College on scholarship, but left before completing a degree and moved to Columbus to perform with his then-band. They released an EP in 2014 which featured the single “Get Out The Dark.”
“Being a full-time musician would be the dream, but right now, that’s what I’m still working on,” the singer-songwriter of pop music said.
While working on his new solo EP titled “Sissy,” Newman said he sorted through many songs, looking for a way to make the finished product cohesive.
“One night, the song ‘Sissy’ came back to me. I had started it years ago,” he said. “I was at my parents house in and saw a preacher on YouTube telling his congregation that if your boy acted like a ‘sissy,’ to ‘punch him in the face.’
“Not only was I appalled, but it really drives me crazy when people who are supposed to follow the teachings of Christ teach the exact opposite. Where did Jesus say to punch your children? It really struck a nerve with me.”
That experience led him to be able to finish writing the song.
“It wasn’t until I realized that I had to tell MY story that it came together,” he said, noting the song in very personal. “The first verse is me as a kid, the second is me as a teenager and the bridge is me now. It wasn’t easy growing up with that secret, especially when you were raised in a Baptist family and grew up singing in church.”
Newman said when he came out at 17, he knew he would have challenges, but he was prepared.
“I knew I was going to have to brace myself for the fallout,” he said. “But I was determined to live the life I wanted to live. Even though it was extremely tough at times, I’m so glad I found the strength to do what I did.”
Once he finished writing “Sissy” and decided it should be on the EP, he said the rest of the project came together.
“The songs ‘Electric’ and ‘Daddy Was A Pistol’ are 20 years old, but for me, they’re part of the same story and needed to be there,” he said, describing the EP as “stepping into a religion-fueled fever dream,” with many references to the church at to eastern Kentucky.
“I also knew that I wanted there to be a moment of transcendence at the end, and that’s why ‘Dreamphone’ is there. It’s me looking ahead and moving on,” Newman said. “It’s also acknowledging the extremely difficult past couple of years that we’ve all been through and that was important for me to do.”