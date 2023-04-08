HUNTINGTON Brace yourself for an aroma like none other: The time for Stink Fest 2023, a celebration of the ramp, draws near.
The event, set for April 22 at The Wild Ramp, celebrates the onion-like veggie that grows wild in the region.
But not everyone is familiar, Shelly Keeney, marketing director for The Wild Ramp.
“Most people in Huntington and the surrounding area that I have talked with over the years have never heard of ramps,” Keeney said. “When we opened the market in July 2012, one of the first questions that we received from customers was, ‘Do you have wild ramps?’ Well, we didn’t have them in July, but you can bet that the following spring, I made sure that we did.”
The aroma
At the store named for the exceedingly aromatic root vegetable, the focus is locally grown and made items, so the ramp is a natural dish as well as a natural name for the shop.
Kenney said she named the festival Stink Fest.
“In the spring of 2014, a friend invited me to dig ramps on her property near the Williams River in Webster County, West Virginia,” she said. “On our way back home, we passed a sign that said, ‘Ramp Dinner.’ We quickly turned the truck around and made our way into the dining hall. Whew! It was fragrant there. I did know about ramps and their reputation of being a little bit stinky, but as I found out, stinky in a delicious way.”
Celebrating ramps
The festival started in 2015; during the pandemic, carryout dinners were available and ramps were sold in the store. This year, activities like vendors, face painting for children and live music will be offered.
And of course, food.
“Kitchen Chef Jedediah Thornburgh will offer a traditional ramp dinner to-go, featuring ham, pinto beans, fried potatoes, ramps and cornbread,” Kenney said, noting ramp pretzels and ramp focaccia available for sale, as well as Breakfast Rampage Ice Cream, made with grits, bacon, sorghum and ramps. “It’s actually very good,” she said.
Other vendors will offer ramp mac and cheese, ramperoni rolls (pepperoni roll with ramps), ramp cheese, ramp cheddar beer bread, pickled ramps, ramp vinegar and locally made bagels with caramelized ramp cream cheese.
Grow your own?
Kenney said ramps need a woodland environment to grow in, but gardeners who can replicate that environment on their property might be able to grow them. Ramps like sandy, loamy moist soil with lots of organic matter and plenty of shade.
“They are one of the first wild edibles that are available in spring,” she said. “Depending on the weather, ramps can be available for harvest as early as the second week of March. In general, ramp harvesting lasts through the end of April in our region.”