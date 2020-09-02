CATLETTSBURG The magic number is three, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s top drug cop.
That’s the number of people who have to be involved in a conspiracy to charge them with “engaging in organized crime” in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, said deputy Joe Preston.
“Say me, you and another guy plan a bank robbery and we agree you’ll drive the car, I’ll get the money and so-and-so is going to stand by the door,” Preston said. “That can be charged as engaging in organized crime.”
An indictment handed up this week by a Boyd County grand jury found just that, in case centering around one of the county’s biggest drug hauls in recent memory. Six people have been indicted under the statute, which carries with it 10-20 years in prison.
An April 6 raid on a trailer in Rush turned up nearly 700 grams of heroin, estimated to be a few dollars shy of $163,000 in street value. At the time, only one suspect — 25-year-old Kasey Hall — was charged in Boyd County.
There’s more to the story, according to Preston.
Last year, when Preston still worked the road in uniform, concerned citizens came forward and told him about drug activity in the community. Preston said he followed up, verified some addresses and got some names.
“There’s just not much you can do when you’re in uniform with something like that,” he said. “You can only go so far.”
Then Preston got transferred to narcotics. While working routine drug investigations, Preston said he kept seeing the same names pop up.
“You get an informant and they’d say ‘I can buy it from this guy.’ Then you’d get another and they’d say the same thing,” Preston said. “The circle kept getting bigger and bigger.”
That’s because to an extent, a lot of the folks involved in the underground drug economy run in the same circle, Preston said. And in this case, some of them folks came from the same family, he added.
On March 25, roughly two weeks before the Hall haul, deputies stopped 49-year-old Melissa Daniels and her ex-husband 57-year-old James D. Daniels Jr. at the U.S. 23 Marathon station near I-64. During the traffic stop, brought on because Melissa had a parole warrant out for her, deputies confiscated a gram of meth and a gram of heroin, court records show.
Preston said Melissa called her daughter, Kasey Hall, to start selling dope for her.
“She said ‘serve these people,’” Preston said.
Then after Hall got popped, she was able to get word to some associates on the outside to grab up some evidence deputies missed in the raid, Preston said. That tied more people into the conspiracy, Preston said.
Through phone records and Facebook, Preston said investigators were able to patch together the people named in the indictments.
“These people like to use Facebook to message back and forth,” Preston said. “It puts it down on paper for us and ties these investigations together.”
The grand jury indicted Hall, her mother and James Daniels in connection with the ring. The following people have also been charged:
• Pete Gonzalez, 52, of Ashland: Gonzalez has been at the Boyd County Detention Center since June 2, following a drug raid in the 2300 block of Linden Road. Last week, Gonzalez was served charges in a separate drug trafficking case involving Melissa Daniels.
• Robert Hale Jr., 45, of Flatwoods: Hale is still at liberty, according to the sheriff’s department.
• Evan D. Ratcliff, 27, of Grayson: Ratcliff is still at liberty, according to the sheriff’s department.
