ASHLAND As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to wane, the job market is expanding and businesses are hiring.
That's nothing new for Village Caregiving, a home-care agency that started in 2013 in Barboursville, West Virginia, and since has expanded into five other states, offering non-medical services to its clients.
Executive Director Josh Yates said the office in Ashland, which has been open for about three years, has 125 caregivers in the Ashland area who provide about 120 clients with a range of services, including hygiene needs, cooking, monitoring diet needs, feeding, light housework, transportation, running errands and simply sitting with them.
The business has experienced a great deal of growth, even throughout the pandemic, and most always is hiring.
"There hasn't been a week that we didn't do two or three interviews," Yates said. "The more people we have the more flexibility with the current employees' schedule, and it makes it easier to find the right person for each client."
He said there was increased demand for their services during the pandemic because more people were staying home and needed someone to do things like grocery shopping and other errands. Those who usually helped their older and immune-compromised family and friends didn't want to risk exposing them to the virus, so they sought help like that provided by Village Caregiving. The company will provide as little as a sitter for a couple of hours up 24-7 help.
Workers at the organization are considered essential, so the service wasn't closed during the pandemic, but workers had extra burdens.
"Even though we were essential, no one knew what they were going to do at first," Yates said. "We got a protocol one week and the next week, everything changed."
But, he said, the company was strict with employees, requiring masks, face shields, gloves and and booties.
"Not only are we in the community, we also sit at local facilities like Oakmont Manor, Trinity Station and Morning Pointe," Yates said.
Caregivers also were tested weekly, he said, even those who had been vaccinated. Some work, such as interviews, were done virtually. Director of Operations Andrea Stratman does background checks and other research before making hires and she was able to get her work done virtually. However, would-be employees had to see Kentucky Regional Nurse Danielle Gustin for TB skin tests and drug tests; Gustin also conducts audits for all clients and health assessments for VA clients.
"The pandemic obviously was challenging due to the changing protocol, and it was a lot of extra work on caregivers dealing with PPE and testing, but we didn't lay anyone off and continued to hire all throughout the pandemic," Yates said.
Veterans can receive the company's non-medical assistance with the aid of their benefits, Yates said.
"A lot of veterans didn't know they had benefits. They just go to the VA Medical Center and the physician and the social worker will determine how many hours they're eligible for," he said. "We're also starting to see some insurance coverage. It's minimal, but it's a good sign."
Company-wide, Village Caregiving has about 900 employees and cares for about 2,000 clients.
(606) 326-2661 |
For more information about Village Caregiving, visit villagecaregiving.com, email josh@villagecaregiving.com or call (606) 327-1148. The Ashland office is at 2401 Carter Ave.