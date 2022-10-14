GRAYSON Community members in Grayson embraced the ideology that it takes a tribe of people to uplift local youth.
A small building right off South Carol Malone Boulevard in Grayson has been transformed into a dream come true for many children.
In a society where new and name-brand clothing can be taken for granted, Fostering Possibilities Boutique is dedicated to leveling the playing field for those from unfortunate circumstances.
On Friday afternoon, a celebration ensued among those who took part in creating a boutique specifically designed for those in foster or kinship care.
Mary Ann Johnson, President of Fostering Possibilities, said she recalls learning about a similar non-profit in Georgia and thought to herself this area could benefit from something of the sort and decided somebody should bring one here.
Johnson said God asked her, “Why don’t you?”
So, Johnson said she went to work and reached out via social media to various community members to see who would be interested in making this desire a reality.
Over pastries at a local bakery, a coalition made up of teachers, social workers, attorneys, and even judges assembled to play their part in uplifting area youth.
Johnson said the boutique is accessible 24 hours a day and whenever the team is contacted by any social service, the child will be assigned a shopper who will guide them through the boutique allowing them to select up to five outfits at a time.
The children are then invited to come back seasonally as the weather changes to add to their wardrobe, completely free.
The small-brick residential-style building has been transformed into a shopping center with each room dedicated to different age levels and serves children of Lawrence, Boyd, Carter and Elliott County.
The first room upon entry is dedicated to infants, housing clothing, accessories, formula, diapers and anything else a baby might need.
Throughout the space there are designated spaces for toddlers, older children and even teenagers, with wall to wall of shoes, jeans, books, jewelry and much more.
Johnson said all items have been made possible through donation with more than 75% of the inventory brand new — a first for some children that pass through.
After a soft opening on Sept. 1, Fostering Possibilities has served 29 children so far.
Johnson recalled a 16-year-old girl who was taken from her home wearing nothing but a nightgown.
At the beginning of the visit the girl was in tears, Johnson said, but by the end, a smile had been restored to her face.
Two eighth-grade boys were among the 29 already reached with one saying, “I’ll fit in now.”
During the tour, Johnson addressed the bullying that many kids face when it’s clear to others they’ve gone without.
“It’s just brutal for them in an already traumatic time,” Johnson said.
“It’ll just break your heart,” Johnson added knowing these kids are being provided with brand new items that are theirs and won’t be taken away.
Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, was in attendance on the governor’s behalf and said this was a special, special place.
“I’ve spent 36 years in public service,” Adkins said. “The thing I enjoy most, is things like this.”
Adkins said the organization has grown to 1,100-plus members who have helped to improve the self-esteem and attitude of these children.
“Doesn’t today just uplift you?” Adkins asked the growing crowd of those who poured their souls into making the facility a reality.
Adkins noted the crowd was made up of educators that knows children “better than anyone knows them,” and social workers that “do the Lord’s work.”
Adkins said a frontburner issue for him and the governor is making sure children have the resources they need.
“At the end of the day the future is in the hands of our children,” Adkins said. “... Give them the light they need.”
The crowd was told that Gov. Beshear had been tied up in other obligations but a video message played over a loudspeaker.
Beshear congratulated the group on their sense of community.
“I’m so grateful to take part in this,” Beshear said, “as a governor and a father.”
Johnson went on to thank her team who participated through donations, volunteer work and even “sweat equity.”
Johnson thanked churches, local restaurants and a variety of local businesses who pitched in for the boutique’s big day.
Maddie Murray, a 12-year-old, had a special moment as she was recognized for donating her paintings that adorn the walls throughout the boutique.
Johnson said that even when times were tough and the beginning was intimidating, she said God gave them a way or a person to make it happen.
“Be the village,” Johnson repeated. “By golly, we’ve got a good one.”