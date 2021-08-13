FLATWOODS Dave’s Bakery in Flatwoods has been synonymous with delicious food and a family atmosphere for generations. It will close Saturday.
Back in 1983 when Dave Kersey decided he wanted to start his own bakery, wife Billie admitted she had a few reservations. She said her father had owned a business (Miller’s Market in Catlettsburg), and she was well-acquainted with the challenges that go along with it.
“I looked at him and asked him if that was really what he wanted to do. And I asked if he really knew what he was getting into”, Billie Kersey remembered with a laugh.
Billie Kersey said both she and her husband were working full-time jobs when he made the decision, but she didn’t hesitate to support him. In spite of the fact that she at least was aware of just what it was like for the air conditioning to malfunction or the coolers to go down, and being responsible for making emergency repairs, she didn’t want there to be regrets later if they didn’t try. So, what followed was Dave buying up commercial bakery equipment, and storing it at the couple’s home, filling every spare space in the basement, garage and other parts of their house.
“I never said it was a good idea,” Billie Kersey joked. “Just that it’s his idea, and I supported him. But honestly, it didn’t take me long at all to come around because I trusted him, and trusted that he had faith in the product he was going to sell.”
Investing in her faith, as well as her husband’s faith, proved to be a wise investment.
“We made 17 pies the first year,” she said. “And after that, we have made as many as 600 pies just around Thanksgiving. We started out small, but it just kept growing.”
Before long, Dave’s Bakery was doing business with companies such as Ashland Oil, Armco, CSX and Bellefonte Hospital, all while providing a full range of bakery products to the community and the entire area. The bakery also delivered to local gas stations and convenience stores, at one time making 43 daily stops, Dave Kersey said, with one employee whose job was making those deliveries full time.
“It was a lot of work, plus all the baking,” Kersey said. “But we enjoyed it and were glad to have the business.”
The menu changed over the years, the Kerseys said.
“When we first opened up, we even had a deli,” Billie Kersey said. “Because at the time we would do lunches for the businesses like Ashland Oil. And we even cooked pinto beans for a long time, because people wanted them. But that part of the business decreased over time, so we stopped doing that. We also baked bread for a while, but this area wasn’t receptive to fresh bread then, and preferred the pre-packaged breads. And in the last five years we have gone more to cupcakes, because that what people want the most of.”
During their 38 years in business, the bakery has provided birthday cakes, tiered wedding cakes, and nearly every other bakery item their customers requested. But through it all, Dave Kersey said that his favorite has been doughnuts.
“You just can’t beat a good, glazed doughnut,” he said.
“That’s where he started, and that’s where he still is,” Billie Kersey laughed. “It has always been about the doughnuts for him.” And apparently, their customers agree with Dave Kersey because their doughnuts (of all different types) have always been their best-selling product.
“And people just love our icing,” Billie Kersey added. “So, any kind of iced cake has always been popular. Everyone loves the butter cream, and a lot of the customers want extra icing on their cakes.”
Dave’s Bakery has always been an innovator as well, never hesitating to try new confections and provide its customers with what they needed for any of their events. The Kerseys set the standard on what to expect — a delicious product at a reasonable price — with a personal touch you can only get from a business that was more than simply in the community, but rather an integral part of people’s lives. The Kerseys said they have enjoyed being a part of the community, becoming part of their customers’ lives even as they have become part of the Kersey family.
“That’s one of the reasons why we are glad that there have been other bakeries start up over the years,” Billie Kersey said. “Even though we are retiring and closing (Saturday), we want to make sure our customers are taken care of. That is the most important thing, and the hardest thing when we decided to retire.”
“We didn’t want to leave our customers, because they are our family,” Dave Kersey said. “But we think that it’s time that we did.”
The Kerseys say that they are grateful for being able to take so many fond memories into retirement. Billie Kersey mentioned a customer from Portsmouth who would come to the bakery three times a week for a small cake, every single week. Or another time when a customer came in and mentioned that the Kerseys’ truck had a flat tire, and then proceeded to fix it while waiting on an order. Another customer came in while their deep fryer was broken, and they couldn’t fix doughnuts. The customer happened to be an electrician, so he fixed it while he was there, and then said he’d be back the next day for a doughnut.
“Our customers have just been like family, and they stop to check on us whether they really need anything from the bakery or not,” Billie Kersey said. “And I have had people come in since they were kids, then when they grow up, they bring their own kids in — usually for a pink-iced doughnut.”
And those, they both said, are the connections that they will miss the most — friends who become family, like one of their employees who has worked with them for 33 years, and many of her family members who have worked there as well. Those memories are impossible to replace, but their presence has shaped the lives of so many in the area who have lived their entire lives knowing Dave’s Bakery was there, just around the corner.