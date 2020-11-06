ASHLAND The latest numbers on Friday reaffirmed projections on Tuesday about the next Ashland City Commission.
The results also laid to rest any doubts about the Tuesday night results, which did not include counts on write-in candidate Bernice Henry, who is currently serving as city commissioner on an interim capacity. Henry came in last at 1,811 votes.
Political newcomer Josh Blanton retained his top slot at 3,917 votes, with nearly 400 votes separating him from now-four-term commissioner Amanda Clark. In a close third, longest-serving sitting commissioner Marty Gute had 3,488 votes, nearly 100 more ballots than fourth-place finisher Cheryl Spriggs. Spriggs has served on the commission three times in the past.
Roughly 1,000 votes kept retired Col. Gerald Thompson off the commission, who was followed closely by 32 votes cast to Becky Miller. Randy Memmer, a local business man and occasional political hopeful, came in at a 2,178 votes.
As of this writing, Incumbent Mayor Matt Perkins — who ran unopposed this year — had not returned a call for comment regarding the make-up of the commission he’ll be working with starting in 2021.
(606) 326-2653 |