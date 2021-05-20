ASHLAND Inventory is evolving at Boyd Beverage, the first package liquor store to open in Boyd County outside Ashland’s city limits after a vote last year for the county to go wet.
Owners Jay and Margaret Baker and Chris and Lisa Newsome had a soft opening last month, with a partial inventory.
“At the time, we just had beer sales,” Jay Baker said, noting that was all the license allowed for. Since then, the store has been fully licensed to sell liquor and wine.
The store, at 1530 Shopes Creek, is not far from U.S. 60. Baker said he would have preferred to be closer to traffic, but no sites were available. He said the store, which had been a gas station/convenience store called Winnie’s, was a great choice because little work was needed to get it ready for business, even though it had stood unoccupied for a couple of years.
“It was the size we were looking for,” Baker said. “We really like the building, the way it was laid out, storage. It already had coolers and there was a drive-through.”
The store also will sell soft drinks and snacks, but Baker said building inventory will be ongoing.
“We opened with quite a bit. The first couple of shipments were pretty big,” he said. “As we determine what people want, we’ll be starting other accounts.” He said they're keeping track of items customers request and will try to keep them.
Boyd Beverage’s owners all have full-time jobs. They have hired four but likely will hire more as they get a feel for what they need, Baker said.
Lisa Newsome said the owners are excited about this new business venture.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Newsome said. “With the knowledge the four of us possess, it was a great opportunity for us to jump in on this.”
She said some who live in Boyd County travel into Ashland and as far as Kenova to buy alcohol.
“Our money ends up going across the river or to town,” Newsome said. “We want to be able to specialize in what the community wants and be able to order specialty items or specific things.”
In addition, she said the store will have a personal touch.
“We want to be able to bring more to the community and keep community folks here close,” she said, noting all the owners have good people skills and enjoy seeing the locals.
Baker and Newsome said although controversial for some, alcohol sales in the county have been well-received in their experience.
“Some have even told us they’re glad to see the property fixed up,” Baker said, noting the business aims to be a good community neighbor.
“There is a church close by, so we try to be respectful of their services and we don’t open on Sunday until later.”
Newsome said they hope to have a grand opening in June.
(606) 326-2661 |
Boyd Beverage, at 1530 Shopes Creek, currently is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.