SUMMIT A Boyd County couple wants to spot each and every crumb in all crevices of your car, and they hope to pick your jaw up off the ground, too.
“A lot of people stand there with their mouth on the floor because they can’t believe what their car looks like for the price,” said Shane Dennis. He and his wife, Amy, are longtime vehicle detailers in the area, and they finally have a place to call home.
All Star Detailing at 5224 Route 5 in Summit is open. As of February 10 — their first official day — the two-bay garage was sparkling and spotless, just like they hope to make a customer’s vehicle when all is said and done.
Both from Boyd County, the Dennises felt like nomads for a while because they didn’t have a permanent business location. They were in a shop by the Shell station on 13th Street for a couple years. They then rented a spot on Pollard Road for several months.
“We’ve detailed for about 10 years, and we’ve always rented somewhere,” Shane Dennis said. “I’d rather buy a place, and we finally found this. It took us two years to get this built, but we finally got it built.”
Shane Dennis said he grew up dirt-poor. He and Amy want to show their four children that “if you work hard, you can achieve anything,” he said.
Their two oldest kids are 17 and 15. They want to keep All Star Detailing in the family and envision eventually turning the business over to their kids.
If All-Star is successful enough, Shane hopes to expand.
“If we do well enough, I’d like to open one in Ironton or Kenova,” he said. Amy also mentioned South Point and the area along U.S. 23 between Catlettsburg and Louisa.
The Dennises handle the bulk of the labor, but they said they had at least one other employee helping them in February.
Even though Amy Dennis said they had to fight seemingly every step of the way — from plumbing to determining property lines to getting power — they’re pleased about the location.
“It’s a really busy road. It’s nice and level,” she said.
The Dennises said in large cities, a good detail job could cost about $300.
“I wanted to be somewhere I could lower the prices on detailing because it can get outrageous,” Shane Dennis said. “I want everybody to be able to afford to get their car cleaned.”
The Dennises charge $100 for a basic full detail job, but Shane said “we do it all,” including ceramic coating and polish.
Their customers tend to follow them, they said.
When it all began, “the neighbors wanted me to do all their cars,” Shane said with a laugh. “So I’ve always done detailing. Detailing is my passion. I love it. I wouldn’t do nothing else.”
Shane worked in a speed shop in Florida at age 16, which helped fuel his fervor for keeping vehicles in good condition.
“We’ve been together 20 years,” Amy chimed in. “We just like doing this.”
“We’ve met a lot of great people doing this, too,” Shane added. “A lot of our customers aren’t even just customers anymore … they’re friends.”
Amy Dennis said it’s especially rewarding to help out those who physically can’t do as much as they once could.
“There was a guy in Ohio — a disabled vet who had beaten cancer and everything; he had his van cleaned somewhere, and then we cleaned it. He couldn’t believe it … he was like, ‘they didn’t even touch it!’”
If you peek inside the garage, you may immediately notice the wide variety of license plates they’ve accumulated over the years. Those come from the numerous car lots they do business with.
“We’ve got about eight car lots,” said Amy, who named a few of those specifically, such as Carson Jones in Westwood, CC Auto Sales in Ironton and Caskey Auto Sales in Ashland.
Amy Dennis said several prominent area businesses and business people, such as John Clark, Dalton Tires and Dave Swimm, rely on the Dennises for detailing.
While the parking lot is now gravel, it will be blacktop soon. The lot will include two handicap spots.
It’s not just a garage, they emphasized. A spacious office doubles as a waiting room with a big-screen TV.
“I wanted it to be unique, and I wanted it to be somewhere people would be comfortable,” Shane Dennis said.
In order to be licensed and insured, the shop had to be up to standards. A key piece to that is a 6,500-pound sand trap specifically built for detailing.
“The electric has to be done a certain way because of water, too,” Amy Dennis said.
The sand trap, she said, is for when a vehicle may leak oil or transmission fluids, those high-viscosity liquids will settle into the trap and won’t go into the sewer pipes.
As for supplies, they keep most of those at their residence.
“Our home garage is full of stuff,” Shane Dennis said.
He said he hopes he and his wife can detail in the Boyd County area for a long time.
“I plan on doing this until I can’t walk or I’ll just crawl in here, one of the two,” he said.
All Star Detailing’s hours currently are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may change depending on the season, Shane Dennis said.
Visit the “All Star Detailing” Facebook page for updates or more information. Anyone may contact the Dennises at (606) 939-8721.