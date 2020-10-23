ASHLAND A woman was shaken up but not injured after climbing out of the back hatch of her flipped-on-its-side Chevrolet Tahoe on Friday morning just before 9 at the intersection of 24th Street and Carter Avenue in Ashland.
Traveling toward the Ohio River on 24th, she drove into the intersection only to have her vehicle plowed into by a black Lincoln Navigator heading eastbound on Carter Avenue. Upon impact, the Tahoe flipped onto its side and collided with a Buick at the stop sign — it was facing north (toward King’s Daughters) on 24th. The driver witnessed the accident.
“It was just like, bang,” he said. “It hit hard.”
The Tahoe driver said she didn’t see the Navigator.
First responders from the Ashland Fire Department and Ashland Police Department reacted quickly, cleaning up and clearing the scene promptly.
No injuries were reported.