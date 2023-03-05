HUNTINGTON Or Tamir’s path to becoming a NCAA Division I swimmer at Marshall University is unlike any other you’re likely to encounter. She didn’t arrive on campus as a fresh-faced 17- or 18-year-old freshman, just months after completing a successful high school swimming career. You can easily check off the box about successful high school swimming career with flying colors, though, because Tamir easily did that at Hadera High School.
The 23-year-old’s academic success is also jaw-dropping. Tamir’s path to Marshall isn’t just metaphorically different from that of most Marshall students, either, as math doesn’t lie. Tamir’s hometown of Hadera, Israel, is 6,160 miles from Huntington. Plan on tacking on a few, or several more hundred miles since the flight stops at other airports in Chicago, etc., before touching down at Tri-State Airport. You better hope the flight has some good movies lined up, because it’s listed as a 12-hour, 49-minute marathon flight to Thundering Herd land.
A much shorter trip for Tamir is the 6.5-hour drive from Huntington to Columbia, South Carolina, where her boyfriend, Michael Laitarovsky, swims for the University of South Carolina. Laitarovsky is from Natanya, Israel, just a few miles from Tamir’s hometown. He swam in the 2020 Olympics for Israel, and more recently won a medal at the Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.
“We (Tamir and Laitarovsky) are like with same club team. We only have clubs,” Tamir said, pointing out that the high schools in her area of Israel don’t have swimming teams. Tamir’s specialty is backstroke and she competes as an individual competitor, and on relay teams, which she thrives on. “I love being on the relay team.”
Hadera said that she loves the camaraderie of spending time with the other girls on the team, especially on road trips. Marshall only has the women’s swimming and diving team after disbanding the men’s team several years ago. Tamir has international teammates at Marshall from Canada, Hungary, Italy and Kazakhstan.
Hadera is on the shore of the Israeli Mediterranean coastal plain, and home to around 100,000 people. It’s approximately 28 miles from Tel Aviv, former home of one of the all-time basketball greats, Sue Bird, who has dual citizenship with the USA, and Haifa — hometown of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons, of Kiss — Israel’s third and fourth largest cities, respectively.
Hadera is also 49 miles from the country’s largest city, Jerusalem, hometown of Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, who has been a co-star with Ashland’s Ashley Judd in three movies. Israel has a large tourist industry mainly because of The Holy Land. It is a country of 9.364 million people, which is about identical in both population and square miles to New Jersey. Israel is in western Asia and borders Egypt, which is part of both Asia and Africa.
After graduating from high school, Tamir took on something where winning or losing is a lot more important than the outcome of a swim meet. Instead of swimming 100 meters a few hundredths of a second faster than a competitor, Tamir had to be cautious about not being in harm’s way. She had to forgo college for a couple of years to become a member of Israel Defense Forces, which is somewhat similar to the United States Army. She was in IDF for two years before coming to Marshall. “So everyone has to serve in the military. I served two (years), men have to serve three,” Tamir said, of compulsory military service in Israel.
Tamir’s hometown was struck by a terrorist attack last year on March 27. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel attending a summit of Arab League foreign ministers that day and said, “We condemn today’s attack in Hadera, Israel. Such senseless acts of murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.” Two policemen not much younger than Tamir, both 19, were killed in the attack. Tamir said those men were actually military policemen. Just five days earlier four people were killed in another terrorist attack in Israel.
“I feel like the beginning was really hard. I got used to it. It’s not easy, but thank God I can call them,” Tamir said, of being so far away from home.
“Every day or every other day,” Tamir said regarding how often she talks to her parents. She has to be mindful of when to call home since Hadera is seven time zones away. As for holiday break, it is a partial holiday break for Marshall’s swim team.
“We get like a week off after training.” Tamir said that her parents were not swimmers, but that her younger brother used to be a swimmer.
Tamir speaks perfect English, and there is a good reason for that. Hebrew is Israel’s national language but there is still more to learn.
“We start learning like English in first grade," Tamir said.
At 5-foot-11, Tamir’s long arms give her an advantage touching the wall before competitors at the end of a race.
About popular sports in Israel Tamir cited soccer. “I prefer basketball though.” And of Tamir’s favorite thing about the United States: “Everybody is nice here.” Her favorite thing about Israel is “I like the weather, like I live near the beach.”
She said she also likes her country’s culture. Tamir said American culture is getting more popular in Israel. “I think it’s definitely becoming like more and more popular. Like we have more McDonald’s and like KFC’s and stuff."
A very impressive trip to Marshall, and a gander at the beautiful A Fitch Natitorium inside the Cam Henderson Center made an important decision for Tamir very easy.
“As soon as I first arrived, I like stopped talking to other schools,” said Tamir, who immediately adored Marshall and the swimming facilities.
“He arrived like the year before I did,” Tamir said of Marshall Swimming and Diving Head Coach Ian Walsh. Walsh’s background couldn’t have hurt Tamir’s choice of Marshall, either. Some of his star swimmers include the likes of three-time world champion Katie McLaughlin and four-time Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzel. He coached both while serving as an assistant coach at the University of California, Berkeley, before coming to Marshall. Walsh also got valuable experience as an assistant coach for the USA National Swimming and Diving Team.
Marshall’s swimming and diving team was named a 2022 Fall Semester CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after earning the best GPA I Division I swimming and diving with a 3.83 team GPA.
“Or has a 4.0 grade point average,” Jake Aganus, assistant director of academics at Marshall, proudly said. Tamir is eligible to compete one more year for Marshall due to protocol regarding the coronavirus pandemic. She is majoring in health science and will graduate this spring.
Tamir has decided not to use her extra year of eligibility so that she may devote more time to the physical therapy program she is getting ready enter at Marshall. Tamir is not done swimming though and she will finish her career with the Thundering Herd in Elkhart, Indiana, competing at the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Swimming and Diving Meet scheduled for March 9-11.