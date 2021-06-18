Ironton in Bloom awarded two residents with June 2021 Yard of the Month.
“We received so many nominations of beautiful yards for the month of June that we have decided to award two winners this month,” said Carol Allen, of Ironton in Bloom.
Winners are:
• Lisa Willis moved into her house at 423 Orchard Street about five years ago.
“Lisa has worked so hard to transform her outside space into a beautiful flower garden,” Allen said. “She was originally told she would probably never be able to get anything to grow in her yard, but she has certainly proven that wrong.”
Willis, whose garden includes annuals and perennials, said working in her garden is a time of healing and cherished reflection.
• Sue Blagg’s yard includes various shades of green perennials and pink annuals. Her house is at 2323 S. 10th Street.
“Her back yard is just as impressive with its winding paths and secret garden aura that lure you to sit down with a cold drink and a good book,” Allen said.