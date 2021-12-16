IRONTON A Westwood man accused of gunning down an Ohio man last week will have his case go to a grand jury, an Ironton Municipal Court Judge ruled Thursday.
Aaron K. Scott, 35, is currently charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing Thursday from Detective Sgt. Aaron Bollinger, Scott went into his car, retrieved a gun and shot 48-year-old Anthony Pemberton on Dec. 9 following a confrontation with the victim.
Pemberton was struck in the leg and later died at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton, according to authorities.
Scott went on the run for a few days after the shooting, ditching his Nissan Altima on Commanche Drive in Westwood and later traveling to Lexington, according to testimony.
From there, Scott made his way back to the west end of Huntington, where he tried to make arrangements to get to a family member in Reidsville, North Carolina, according to a Lawrence County prosecutor.
However, after reaching an attorney, Scott turned himself in to authorities on Sunday.
Having found sufficient evidence to hold the charge, Judge Kevin Waldo ruled to have Scott’s case forwarded to the grand jury and to have his bond remain the same.
He also ordered the Lawrence County Jail to provide Scott with all necessary medications, after Scott’s attorney argued he was receiving insufficient care as a kidney transplant patient.
