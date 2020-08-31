Ironton Schools Superintendent Joseph Geletka distributed a letter to parents and staff regarding a positive COVID-19 case within the school system on Monday.
A student who attends Ironton Middle School has tested positive, Geletka wrote.
“Our classrooms, common areas and buses have been deeply sanitized,” he said. “Our students and staff have been dutiful in adhering to facial covering protocols and social distancing mitigation strategies. It has been determined that the level of exposure, less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, has not been violated in this situation.”
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced five additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, moving the county’s tally to 246, 209 of which have reached recovery.
A 91-year-old male is in hospital isolation. Three males, ages 36, 36 and 64, are each in home isolation. A 43-year-old female is in home isolation.
There were 82 total cases reported in Boyd County in August.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus late Sunday — six females, ages 58, 67, 92, 86, 35 and 44, are each in home isolation. An 83-year-old female is in hospital isolation. Three males, ages 52, 81 and 79, are in respective home isolation.
The Carter County Health Department reported zero new positive cases on Monday, leaving the county’s total at 125. Only 12 are active.