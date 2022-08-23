IRONTON Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested early Saturday morning after he was accused of driving while intoxicated.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Independent, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper observed a vehicle, described as a 2020 Jeep Station Wagon, traveling southbound on Pleasant Street.
The trooper noted the vehicle was traveling over the posted speed limit.
The complaint states that the trooper observed the Jeep travel from an intersection and wrote it was "impossible to obtain that kind of speed" if the car had stopped at the stop sign.
The trooper began trailing the vehicle in question when he noticed the Jeep swerve into the parking portion of the roadway. However, the car didn't stop to park, according to court documents.
The trooper wrote that he saw the car swerve back toward the left and swing a right-hand turn onto South Third Street without using a turn signal. The trooper also noted a damaged left tail light.
It was this point that the trooper illuminated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, according to court records.
Court records state that once the vehicle was stopped, all the occupants got out and stood alongside it. The trooper observed the person who exited from the driver's seat, though, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver, Cramblit, said, "You pulling me over?"
The trooper wrote that he asked the driver of the Jeep to hand over his driver's license. The trooper then identified Mayor Cramblit.
As Cramblit began digging through his glove compartment and center console for the rest of his documentation, Cramblit's "movements were slow and lethargic," the trooper wrote.
As Cramblit was fumbling through paperwork, the trooper wrote that he asked Cramblit where he was headed. Cramblit pointed to the Auger Inn and stated "we're just going in here, I was bringing them here," according to court records.
While conversing with the mayor, the officer again noted that he saw signs of impairment, stating Cramblit's speech was "thick and slurred" and his eyes were bloodshot.
Cramblit told the trooper he had a couple of drinks earlier and that he was the designated driver, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper then asked Cramblit to step out of the vehicle. While Cramblit was in front of the patrol car, he told the trooper, "This is off the record — I'm the mayor here in Ironton, I'm just wondering what you guys are doing here in town," court documents state.
The trooper wrote in the citation that Cramblit consented to field sobriety tests but only after the pair relocated away from the Auger Inn as a large crowd had gathered at that point.
Court records indicate the sobriety testing process was interesting, to say the least — one patron of the bar approached the trooper and said she was willing to go to jail in place of Cramblit.
The trooper wrote that Cramblit had numerous signs of impairment and asked on the One Leg Stand Test, "Which foot?"
The affidavit states that Cramblit refused a portable breath test and claimed he knew how much alcohol he had consumed, how much he weighed and how much food he had eaten earlier that day.
The trooper wrote that Cramblit's refusal and ramblings indicated to him that Cramblit knew he would show a blood alcohol content over the legal limit to operate a vehicle.
Cramblit was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, or an OVI, as it's called in Ohio. He was later released from the scene with a sober driver.
He attended a Home Run Derby to support an area youth baseball organization at AK Steel Sports Park in Ashland the following day.
As of this writing, Cramblit nor his office have commented on the matter.
