GREENUP An Ironton man is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center following an undercover operation by the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force.
A complaint warrant shows Aaron C. Pritchard, 25, sold more than two grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 26 to a confidential informant.
Pritchard was taken into custody by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 20. Online jail records show he was transferred over to Greenup on the charge on Dec. 18.
At the time of the alleged sale, Pritchard was on pretrial diversion for a third-degree burglary. That means if kept his nose clean for five years, the charge would either be dropped or reduced. The Kentucky Department of Corrections Offender search shows Pritchard as listed as absconded, meaning he wasn’t reporting to his probation officer.
Pritchard was placed on probation for five years beginning in 2019, per the DOC records.
According to the news archives, Pritchard was previously arrested in 2014 in connection with an assault of an Ashland Police officer.
Pritchard is at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
