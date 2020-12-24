Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Much colder. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Much colder. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.