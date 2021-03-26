Ironton in Bloom's newly elected officers are: Carol Allen and Linda Meyers, co-Chairs; Christy Phillips, secretary; and Ken Meyers, treasurer.
The group ordered flowers for the poleplanters, hanging baskets and containers and the hardware. Items will be taken to Bob’s Greenhouse to be planted this week. Plans are to hang the flowers on Ironton streets following the Mother’s Day Flower Sale, which is scheduled for May 8.
In an effort to save money, members and volunteers will plant the flowers in the large pots. IIB has contracted with the city to remove the pansies and add additional dirt to the containers prior to the planting. Volunteers are sought to help complete this job in one day. To volunteer, visit the group’s Facebook page (The Ironton In Bloom) or contact a member of IIB.
IIB will sell spring bulbs and flowers. The brochure will be on the Facebook page and the order will be sent to customers’ homes. Proceeds will be used to provide for city streetscape. Flowers ordered through IIB members will have them delivered. March 31 is the deadline.
Another late winter project is the weeding and removal of debris in large pots filled with pansies.