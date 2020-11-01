IRONTON Ironton in Bloom's Yards of the Month belong to Mack and Christy Anderson, who have lived in their house since 1984, and David and Christy Phillips, on S. Sixth Street.
These perfectly maintained yards exemplify homes well cared for and loved, members of Ironton in Bloom said.
The Phillips’s house includes annuals and perennials and containers filled with flowers. Ironton in Bloom selects a Yard of the Month from April through October to recognize Ironton residents for their contributions to the beauty of the city.