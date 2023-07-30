IRONTON Rhonda and Joe Hacker of 2103 North Third St. have been selected as July Yard of the Month by Ironton in Bloom.
"This corner lot is best described as a scene, straight out of a Dollywood or Williamsburg floral display, both favorites of the Hackers and visited regularly," Carol Allen, of Ironton in Bloom, said.
Mrs. Hacker, who was raised in the country by plant-loving parents, spent time in the woods walking and getting her hands dirty helping her parents garden.
The couple, who purchased their home more than 30 years ago, have changed out much of their garden, except for two shrubs and the English ivy growing along some of the sidewalks. Trees have been appropriately located, some flowering and others primarily for shade. Shrubs highlight the foundation of the house and fence line, adding a variety of color, heights and shapes.
Perennials are planted in beds, blooming at various times to provide a seasonal change in the borders. As Mrs. Hacker loves borders, she uses a wide variety of annuals to create an ever-changing pattern of color among the shrubs and perennials. Containers, hanging baskets and flags are strategically placed to highlight their yard.
Mr. Hacker also enjoys flowers, and helps with bed preparation, pruning or removing shrubs, laying down mulch and daily watering. Although deadheading and watering never stop, they both find time to sit and soak up the beauty that surrounds them.
In fact, Mrs. Hacker said the garden is ever-expanding; with her children grown, she said she and her husband have more time to plan over the winter and play in the dirt during the growing season.