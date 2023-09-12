ASHLAND A panel of four people highlighted the formed partnerships in the tri-state area in a breakout session of the Appalachian Regional Commission conference.
Jessica Keating, of Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization, Marty Conley, Convention and Visitors Bureau Director in Lawrence County, Ralph Klein, of Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization, and Dr. Bill Dingus, of Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, spoke on the formed partnerships that have brought Lawrence County, Ohio, forward to success.
Keating began the meeting with some background on the southeastern Ohio county.
“This area was developed starting in the Industrial Revolution, it was rich in iron. The founder of Ironton, John Campbell, who also had a hand in founding the city of Ashland — they built furnaces throughout the entire region to give rise to the worlds largest Iron industry at the time,” she said.
“Lawrence County was really booming — we were actually home to an NFL team, they were called the Ironton Tanks then they joined Portsmouth Spartans and became the Detroit Lions,” she said. “Ironton was where the tradition of Thanksgiving NFL games started and that was done in 1922. There were over 10,000 manufacturing jobs in Lawrence County at the peak and we hemorrhaged by the ‘70s and ‘80s.”
Klein told the group how the partnership came together.
“In 1983, Lawrence County had 19.8% unemployment,” he said. “The City of Ironton was officially bankrupt, the state took over the operation of the city for about 10 years, the county was maybe one step behind the city, they didn’t actually file for bankruptcy — you could have shot a shotgun down Third Street and not hit a car or a person.”
He said the people in the city of Ironton had to do something.
“They said out of desperation, we have to do something, can’t go any farther down. The county put in $25,000, the city put in $25,000.”
The compromise began with the Chamber of Commerce being placed in South Point, he said. “That’s where the partnership began.”
The turning point was the Industrial Park on Collins Avenue in South Point, Dingus said.
“What really made the change for the whole effort was the coming together of The Point Industrial Park,” he said. It began as a 500-plus-acre fertilized re-manufacturing.
Conley gave background on historical sites in the area, and said he hopes to preserve as much as he can for the younger generations to come.
He mentioned Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on County Road 120 in South Point.
“This is the oldest Black church in Ohio and it is in Burlington,” he said. “If you look at the national park service trail of freedom, there is one site marked from Brown County all along the river to the northern part of Ohio. It happens to be this site here.”