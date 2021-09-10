IRONTON The Ironton Council for the Arts has announced its 2021-22 season.

Last year’s subscription concert season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performers will include:

• Oct. 16 — Appalachian Celtic Consort from Charleston, performing traditional Celtic, Scottish, and old-time music in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.

• Nov. 20 — The Russian Duo from Cleveland, in the Ironton High School Auditorium. Their music highlights the mysterious sounds of the balalaika underscored by the vast expressive range of the piano.

• Dec. 11 — The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band, directed by Mr. Matt Chaffins, Ironton High School Auditorium.

• Feb. 19 — Beo String Quartet from Pittsburgh, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Beo has performedmore than 100 concert works in the United States and Europe.

• March 12 — Joshua Messick, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton

• April 9 — Dave and Daphne Show, First Presbyterian Church in Ironton.

Season are $50; individual concert tickets are $15. Both season tickets and single concert tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at (304) 617-1977 or mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at (740) 547-6446 or pmccoy73@hotmail.com.

Both the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and Ironton High School are handicap accessible. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and masks are highly recommended.

