IRONTON A teacup of uncut diamonds is how Nannie Kelley Wright paid her bills after she lost her fortune in the 1929 stock market crash.
Once, Wright was the second-richest woman in the world; Queen Victoria was the richest.
Wright married a man whose family owned a pig iron furnace. Sometime into the marriage, the furnace went into receivorship. But Wright had money of her own. She bought the furnace, hired 100 men and started stockpiling iron.
Then the Spanish American War broke out. That gave her a market for the iron.
“I became a millionaire overnight,” she loved to tell people.
Her story is just one that will be told at the annual historical walk at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton on Saturday.
This will be the 25th walk and the second since the pandemic shut it down in 2020.
Woodland Cemetery is just less than 60 acres, purchased by the city fathers in 1870 for $10,000. The cemetery opened the next year.
Hostesses at the walk will tell visitors the number of famous people buried who have made significant contributions nationally and internationally.
Who else is buried there?
The son of international entrepreneur Marshall Field, whose mother was an Irontonian.
Also famed illustrator and Tony-winning costume designer, Edward Gorey, who never lived in Ironton but his mother and maternal grandmother were staunch members of the Ironton Episcopal Church.
Then there is the macabre, like Osa Wilson, whose abusive husband slapped her down a flight of stairs. The statue of a young woman decorating her grave has a mysterious mark on the face that cannot be removed.
Volunteers do the re-enactments. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs to dark. There is no charge and shuttle buses will take visitors from the factory parking lot across from the cemetery.