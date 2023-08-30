IRONTON When 11-year-old Blaze Moore vacationed in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, this summer, he didn’t expect to return home as a hero.
But he did.
In fact, the Boy Scout is up for an award for his quick action in a dangerous situation.
Moore, son of Paula Mullins of Ironton, played a key role in the rescuing of his 27-year-old brother, Stetson Gipson, on Aug. 19.
“We were having fun in the water. We hadn’t been to the ocean much, but when you go you expect waves,” Mrs. Mullins said. “The under tide was stronger than the over tide.”
While Gipson was in the ocean, he encountered a strong under tide and was pulled farther and farther out to sea.
“When we realized he needed help, my husband jumped in to help him, but he was too far out and he was getting out of breath and had to come back to shore,” Mullins said.
Meanwhile, Blaze said his big brother was in trouble, so he sprang into action.
“Blaze immediate got one of our phones and called 911 and told them what was going on,” Mullins said.
Then, the boy gathered the smaller children, mostly children of his brother (his nieces and nephews), in the family and took them to the family’s tent where he distracted them from the emergency and kept them out of the way of emergency personnel.
The family was not in sight of a lifeguard stand, but the 911 call resulted in lifeguards being notified; they arrived quickly to rescue Gipson, who was hospitalized for having swallowed water. Gipson was in the hospital for a few days and the family extended the vacation so he could have some time to recuperate.
“They said he could have chest pains and trouble breathing for two to six weeks,” Mullins said.
After the danger was over, Mullins said she praised Blaze for his actions.
“I told him, I just want to thank you for calling 911 because I think you saved your brother’s life,” she said. “He said, ‘That’s just what a Boy Scout does.’”
Dave Lucas is the Scoutmaster of Blaze’s Troop 106 in Ironton.
“For this little boy to have done this is remarkable,” Lucas said. “He saw that his brother was in trouble, called 911 immediately with no adult supervision and told them about his brother, and took his brother’s children to the side to distract them, because there was nothing he could do at that point, and help arrived very quickly.”
Les Davisson with the Simon Kenton Council of Boy Scouts of America said he’s doing the paperwork, along with Blaze’s family, to nominate him for a very specific merit award from the BSA.
He said the application includes basics about the Scout as well as statements from those who witnessed the heroic act.
Brother Stetson wrote a statement as part of the application, saying, “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here right now. He told my mom he just went into Scout mode. I never would have expected this from him. ... There isn’t a medal or badge that will ever be good enough to show my gratitude and appreciation for him. Not only did you help me out, you took my kids upon yourself so they wouldn’t see their daddy like that. There will never be words for that to tell you how much I appreciate that.”
After being approved by the local council, the application will move to the National Court of Honors. Davisson said the application should be ready in a couple of weeks; he said he has no idea how long it will take to get the final word, as no one in the council has been nominated.
“I’m glad he was paying attention when he needed to,” Davisson said. “You just never know what they’re going to do and how they’re absorbing the information. It makes you feel good that their training comes out when they need it.”
Mullins said it was satisfying to know her child has benefited from Scouting.
“It makes you feel good knowing they’re learning, and that he didn’t panic. That he was about to think and call 911,” she said.
