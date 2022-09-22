IRONTON The Ironton Council for the Arts will start a new season with a performance by Saxton's Cornet Band, a Civil-War-era brass band from Frankfort that recreates the sounds, appearance and conduct of brass bands during the Victorian Era from the Civil War to the turn of the century.
The concert will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and includes is a complete historically accurate concert experience from the mid-to-late 19th century, with dramatic readings and period humor.
The band has performed internationally, for the inauguration of President George W. Bush and for the National Park Service at sites around the country, including Gettysburg National Military Park. They were featured in the Turner films “Gettysburg” and “The Day Lincoln Was Shot.”
Other programming includes:
• Nov. 13, 3 p.m. — No Tools Loaned of Frankfort, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
• Dec. 11, 3 p.m. — Christmas concert: The D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs of Jackson, Ohio, Ironton High School Auditorium.
• Feb. 19, 3 p.m. — Dave Ruch, a Buffalo, NY-based performer and teaching artist, First Presbyterian Church in Ironton.
• March 11, 7 p.m. — The Moron Brothers from Nicholasville, First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.
• April 2, 3 p.m. — Ashland Regional Dance Theater's Ashland Youth Ballet, Ironton High School Auditorium.
Season tickets for the six Ironton Council for the Arts performances are $50, and individual concert tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased at each performance or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at (304) 617-1977 or email mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at (740) 547-6446 or email /pmccoy73@hotmail.com.