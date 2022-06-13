IRONTON Third and Center will present the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, a free festival at the Ironton Riverfront Park, on Saturday.
Local artisans will be on hand with their crafts, a live mural installation is planned and other activities for adults and children are on the agenda.
The day will begin at 10:30 a.m. with community yoga on the riverbank, followed by a talent show at noon. Entrants may register for the talent show at thirdandcenter.com. Live music will begin at 4 p.m. with Person2Person Jazz Ensemble, Corduroy Brown and John Ingram Band closing down the night.
Entrance to the festival is at the intersection of Center Street and Bobby Bare Boulevard.
Third and Center is an arts-based nonprofit dedicated to sustainably growing communities.