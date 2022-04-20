FLATWOODS Tom Jones, the owner of Ironheadz Gym, began his personal fitness journey early in life, being involved in boxing and karate.
Jones said he dropped out of high school, but returned to get his GED and joined the military. During his military career, Jones was injured, resulting in paralysis for around a year and 10 months. After he recovered, Jones returned home and began working on the river for Marathon.
Jones met and married his wife, Donna, with whom he has three children, and when those children were younger the two needed to hire a babysitter when they went to the gym to work out. Over the years Jones said he and his wife maintained their love of fitness and have went to numerous gyms all over the region.
“We would even go to gyms when we were on vacation,” Jones said. “And over the years we have met some very interesting people.”
One of those interesting people was famous wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan.
Meeting Hulk Hogan came at a time when the couple were operating a free gym out of their garage in South Shore.
“We ran it for free for a long time,” Jones said. “When we met Hulk Hogan, he told me that if I wanted to be successful, what I needed to do was be different from everyone else. He (Hogan) said, ‘Nobody wants to see the same ordinary person on a daily basis,’ he told me. He said that if I was different, people would remember my name. And if they remembered my name, then he said I would have achieved my lifelong goal.”
Jones asked Hogan how he was supposed to achieve that.
“You’re already a big guy,” Hogan told Jones, but asked him how he could improve on that. At that point, his wife Donna suggested tattoos, and Hogan agreed that tattoos did increase noticeability.
Jones said he and his wife returned to their condo and discussed the conversation with Hogan, then his wife suggested that he let her cut his hair — and give him a Mohawk, specifically. Jones said he already had tattoos, and that the haircut was a good idea. The result was the signature Mohawk Jones wears to this day. The next day when he saw Hogan, he said Jones was doing exactly the type of thing he had suggested.
“That day there must have been 30 people that just kept staring,” Jones said. “Fast-forward a year or two, and I added the tattoos on my head, and that was a gamechanger. I posted it online, and the next time I went down and saw Hulk Hogan he said he loved it.”
Jones said Hogan’s idea worked well, and from that point forward it just got better.
“People started wearing our shirts,” Jones said. “There were WWE wrestlers wearing them, and wrestlers from Atomic Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. There were even baseball and football players wearing our shirts, and everyone wanted to know who me and Donna were.
“We had originally just started out making shirts for the kids, because they had nowhere to go,” Jones said. “And they couldn’t afford the other stuff a lot of times because they were farm kids and some others who didn’t have much. So I had some shirts made, I think we even gave away half of them. And I have some pictures of all of them wearing our shirts down in Florida.”
“Bushwacker” Luke Williams, for instance, wears Ironheadz shirts all the time, Jones said.
“And it’s pretty cool when you see celebrities you grew up watching wear your shirts,” Jones said.
Ironheadz is regularly in sports fitness magazines, Jones said, but currently he is satisfied to help out on a more local level, and regularly volunteers his time to help out local school athletes.
“If you can change one soul a day,” Jones said, “then you never know what impact that has. And if you can make them smile, then it starts a chain reaction.”
A discussion with a friend and athlete for Five Percent Nutrition, Caleb Greene, inspired Jones to start his own business. He had already built the brand, but there was more to come. The first step was to start selling supplements on 13th Street in Ashland.
“We were there for a little over a year when someone told us there was space open at the Ashland Town Center Mall,” Jones said. “So we moved there, and could carry a wider range of products, more than a lot of places.”
After a few months, Jones said he was also contacted by the property manager of the Huntington Mall — and eventually opened a second store there.
“Now we sell everything from clothing to coffee, including supplements,” he said.
“About that time we were considering selling our house,” Jones said.
Selling the house would force him into the choice of either selling or storing his fitness equipment, and neither of those choices were appealing.
“There is a lot of sentimental value to our equipment,” he said. “We actually have equipment that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno have worked out on. We have bought from several different gyms, and I keep those gyms alive by keeping the equipment and their names on the equipment. Because I would rather have ‘old school’ equipment, and keep old school alive.”
Jones said they hit all areas of fitness.
“We’re not just bodybuilding or weightlifting, or just CrossFit,” he said. “We are all of the above. We help people train, we give out fitness plans, and we donate our time at local high schools. We want to help people succeed in their fitness goals, whatever those goals are.”
The Joneses now operate a 24-hour gym in Flatwoods, which features a new outdoor gym.
“I built it with a dog kennel,” he said, laughing. “And then of course I had to find a name for it.”
Two ideas quickly came to mind, he said — The Prison Yard to evoke the impression of outdoor iron and The Dog Pound, referring to his use of dog kennel fencing to secure the area.
“I decided on The Dog Pound,” Jones said. “I even found a good picture to go with the name, and customized it to really fit.”
Jones describes the new Dog Pound as “Venice Beach with a twist.”
“Instead of being in California, you’re in Flatwoods, Kentucky, so you can use heavier equipment,” Jones said. “It is a place for bodybuilding or anyone else who wants to work out.”
Use of The Dog Pound is included in an Ironheadz membership, but patrons can come in on a “day pass” basis during its hours of operation for a small fee.
“If you want to just come in and work out, on the inside it will be $5 per day, and The Dog Pound will be $10 per day,” Jones said.
“I wanted to add a different flavor to what is available in this area,” he said. “We have power lifters everywhere, and this is bodybuilding central. And its my dream to have something they all want to come to,” Jones said. “And I want everyone to be a part of that dream.
“It’s one stop shopping,” Jones added. “Come in, break a sweat, and get some fresh air and sun.”
Starting on Saturday, The Dog Pound will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Those hours are to ensure that no one is working out after dark, and to not disturb the community at inconvenient hours, Jones said. It will be under surveillance for security as well.
“I think it’s bringing something to the area we have needed, something different, and it’s also an attraction for younger people to use their energy constructively,” Jones said.