DAVID A Floyd County man was busted Tuesday following a child pornography internet investigation.
Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of Billy J. Hall, 65, of David, on 20 counts of first-offense distribution of child pornography. Hall was booked at the Floyd County jail on his charges.
The arrest is another result of the investigative work of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is comprised of 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
A KSP news release states the agency's Electronic Crime Branch launched its probe into Hall after discovering he'd been uploading illicit images on the internet. That investigation became the basis of a search warrant, executed at his home in David, KSP said.
Electronic equipment used in the uploads were seized and taken in for forensic analysis, the release states. The investigation is still ongoing.