HUNTINGTON The string band The 1937 Flood has a gift for you, but it’s not under the tree. It’s a new free streaming music service called Radio Floodango.
Band member Charles Bowen said it’s a kind of Christmas present to the Tri-State, because performances have been limited during the pandemic.
“Hosted by our website, the feature lets visitors listen to a continuous, randomly generated playlist of Flood tunes, selected from more than 600 files we’ve released in podcasts over the past dozen years or so,” he said, noting it works on a wide range of devices.
Long-lived band
The 1937 Flood has been around since the 1970s, when Bowen and the late David Peyton, who worked together at the Huntington newspapers, started jamming together during a New Year’s Eve party.
“About that same time, (my wife) Pamela and I started hosting semi-annual, weekend-long music parties at our house in the south side of Huntington that our friends began calling ‘The Bowen Bash,’” Bowen said. “From jam sessions at those happy, hippy parties (which continued into the early 1980s), the band took shape.”
While performing in 1975 at the annual Dogwood Arts and Crafts Festival, the two met Joe Dobbs, an accomplished fiddler from the Mississippi Delta who had stopped playing, but at the urging of Peyton and Bowen, picked up his instrument again. The three formed the core of The Flood of 1937.
The band’s music is as diverse as the musical taste of its members. Often called West Virginia’s most eclectic string band, members have enjoyed the music of traditional performers like Aunt Jennie Wilson and Molly O’Day; Texas swing and Cajun; mainstreanm jazz and blues; the Beatles, James Taylor, the Eagles and the Carter Family.
“A traditional fiddle tune is likely to be followed by a jazz standard like ‘Moonglow’ or ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’,’ leading to a cover of a tune by John Prine or Tom Paxton, then off to a Bessie Smith blues or some rollicking Charlie Poole number, and then perhaps wrap up with a crazy, happy hokum tune that we’ve taken from the Memphis Jug Band or Tampa Red and Georgia Tom,” Bowen said, describing a typical show. “Yeah, while we’ve always admired musicians who devote their careers to a single genre, we’ve obviously don’t have the attention span.”
The band has performed in a variety of venues durng its long history, including the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
“Wherever we’ve played — whether on in a cozy college classroom or on a stage before thousands of folks — we’ve always tried to spread the message that such multifariousness should be celebrated as the essence of American music,” Bowen said, noting the band has jammed with the late Robert C. Byrd, a fiddle player himself, and they’ve had former Gov. Bob Wise clog to their tunes.
Bowen said he and Peyton at one time considered quitting their newspaper jobs and becoming full-time musicians, but Dobbs, who had been a professional musician, gave them something to think about.
“He said, ‘Trust me. If you want to keep loving the music, don’t do it for a living.’ In other words, do you want music to be a job or a joy? His formula obviously worked,” Bowen said. “At shows today, just as at those decades ago, we regularly hear people in the audience talking about how much fun we seem to be having on stage. ‘I can never tell,’ one fan told me, ‘who’s having the most fun — the audience or the band.’”
The Flood’s only original member is Bowen. The band, which is now a quintet, also consists of:
• Ashland native Doug Chaffin, who plays lead guitar and fiddle, as well as the occasional mandolin and bass. He was lead guitarist for The Montereys and he was a regular with J.P. and Annadeene Fraley.
• Sam St. Clair of Huntington, a world traveler who plays harmonica.
• Ashlander Randy Hamilton, a Paintsville native who plays bass guitar, acoustic guitar and sings lead and harmony. He also has played with Sheldon Road.
• Vanessa Coffman of Lavalette, West Virginia, the group’s first saxophonist and a Marshall University music major.
Personnel changes aren’t the only difference in the band. Bowen pointed out the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to shows and has interfered with some rehearsal. But weekly podcasts have continued, offering listeners a new tune each week. The website, 1937flood.com, offers a detailed history of the band and documentation of the Bowen Bash parties, where he band began to take shape.
Bowen said the band’s biggest and most recent project has been Radio Floodango, a free music streaming series.
“It is built on a continuous randomly generated playlist of tunes automatically selected from more than 600 that we’ve put out in the podcasts over the past dozen years or so,” Bowen said.
The Radio Floodango option is available on 1937flood.com. By scolling the page, visitors can find other ways to listen, including choosing songs from a specific year, by songs that feature a specific band member, by recordings (the band has seven albums), or by genre.
“We’ve been able to make our plan of getting this service up and running in time to be a Christmas gift to friends, fans and family,” Bowen said.
