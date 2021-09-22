GRAYSON Two artists will be in the spotlight during this week's F!nal Fr!day at the Grayon Gallery and Art Center.
Cynthia Moeglin, of Catlettsburg, owner of Syyn Art in the Camayo Arcade in Ashland, will present her works, alongside her friend, Marcos Kura, of Argentina.
An opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the gallery, with the traditional music group Kentucky Memories performing. Light refreshments will be available.
Gallery director Dan Click said this will be the first international exhibit at the gallery.
“The two artists combined their passion and appreciation of art and expression to bring this collection of their work together to North America,” Click said.
Moeglin said she and Kura have similar styles, despite the fact he is a muralist.
“The exhibit showcases a wide range of concepts of the ‘new human,’ a study into the representation of human form and connection,” Moeglin said.
Moeglin, who has a bachelor’s degree in art from Morehead State University, has described her 2D and mixed media and prints, as abstract and expressive, with horror and fantasy themes.
“I’ve traveled a lot and learned about different cultures to do art in a way that is universal,” she said, noting many of her pieces have a Christian theme. “Usually if I have a Christian-themed piece, it has some kind of Bible verse with it.”
The pieces will remain on display through the middle of October and many of the works will be for sale.
In addition, the model aircraft, photographs, various model-kits and memorabilia of the late Mike Phillips was carried over this month.
(606) 326-2661 |