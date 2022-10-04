RALEIGH, N.C. The Mountain Music Ambassadors have played their final tune at an internationally acclaimed gig.
Weeklong bluegrass festivities and spur-of-the-moment jams at the International Bluegrass Music Association convention came to a close for the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music’s ambassador band Saturday evening.
“This is the time when we get to interact with the bluegrass community as a whole all assembled in one place,” said Daxson Lewis, the new director of the KCTM. “This is our opportunity once a year to represent ourselves and to take part in the larger conversation. And in our case, that’s education in bluegrass music.”
Throughout the week, people congratulated Lewis for being the KCTM’s new director following the retirement of Raymond McLain.
“It actually is so nice for people to make a point to come say congratulations. I didn’t know that so many people would care,” said Lewis. “And knowing that people are supportive and willing to lend a helping hand gives me a lot of comfort.”
Lewis said he saw this year as a rite of passage into the role.
Izaac Daniels, a first-time attendee of the IBMA, said the event stood out for its ability to put bluegrass legends and up-and-coming musicians alike under one roof.
“In the bluegrass world, people are not celebrities as they are in any other genre of music. In here, the celebrities don’t act like celebrities, they act as your friends,” said Daniels, a Russell High School graduate, now a sophomore at MSU. “They see themselves as just another person that’s just doing what they love to do.”
He said the experience also helped him envision his future in music.
“It really gave me insight on my goals to strive for and it just kind of hones in what I want to do for a living and that I do want to do this for a living,” said Daniels.
Senior Hayley King, the ambassador band fiddler, was awarded a $2,500 Rick Lane Music Songwriter Scholarship for her originals titled “Cricket Hill” and “Yonder Mountain.”
Although she considers herself fortunate to have won the award, King said she still struggles with "imposter syndrome" among IBMA’s bluegrass talent.
“I look around myself especially at so many bluegrass musicians who have so much potential and so much experience already that I don’t have,” said King. “I don’t understand why I was chosen but I just feel very thankful. I guess I try to measure myself up to people too much.”
Ruth McLain Smith, who taught King in a songwriting course during her freshman year, said the scholarship was well-deserved.
“She was already a fabulous fiddler,” said Smith, co-director for the MMA and secretary for the IBMA foundation board of directors. “Then I watched her grow from not being a songwriter, to being a songwriter and she’s just gotten better and better.”
King attended the first-ever IBMA scholarship reception in honor of all recipients, where she got to have a one-on-one discussion with Rick Lane.
“So grateful for the opportunity to meet Hayley in person and congratulate her on being awarded the scholarship,” said Rick Lane on Facebook. “She represents the future of our music, and that future looks bright.”
They are planning to co-write a song in the near future.
“The idea that I could co-write a song with him is incredible,” said King.
The weeklong festivities concluded on Saturday with the MMA’s performance during the IBMA’s Bluegrass College Band Showcase.
“I’m so proud of all of our students,” said Lewis. “They pulled together, and our students always do that. And that’s the mark of a great musician — pulling together when it’s time. I’m so proud of everybody.”