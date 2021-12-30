Rep. Danny Bentley, 98th District-R, announced Thursday that the insulin co-pay law will be in effect beginning Saturday, Jan. 1.
Legislature passed and Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year signed a Bentley-sponsored bill that would cap insulin co-pays.
Bentley said starting Saturday, all insulin paid for through private health insurance plans will have a co-pay of no more than $30 per month ($30 per 30-day supply).
“This will be a great relief to many insulin users who have seen their co-pays increase out of sight,” Bentley said on his Facebook page. “This is for all plans in Kentucky other than Medicaid, Medicare (federal plans) and other selected plans.”
As Bentley summarized it in a text message to The Daily Independent, “It’s a story being told from Hardin County to Boyd County.”
The 2022 Legislative Session will begin next week.