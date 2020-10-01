ASHLAND An Ashland woman decided to help Oakview Elementary School students by making masks.
They aren’t your average masks, though.
Debbie Yanacek visited the school several times to determine students’ needs and made a wide variety of masks.
“They’re beautiful — for boys and girls — almost every single one is different,” Mary Hill, secretary at Oakview, said. “They’re all washed, dried, pressed, put into its own bag and divided into tubs by small, medium and large.”
Hill said one of her grandchildren was visiting her during one of Yanacek’s visits, so they measured the child’s face to help with the sizing of masks.
Yanacek had planned to make 30 masks, Hill said, but when she learned the school had 300 students, she said she would make 300 masks.
The mask project surprised teachers and staff at the school, third-grade teacher Amy Dyer said.
“She has no ties to Oakview and, in fact, she didn’t even want to give us her name, but she finally did,” Dyer said. “She said her neighbor or friend, who is 90 years old, helped her make all the masks.”
Hill said the only explanation she got from Yanacek was the project was inspired.
“She said, ‘God’s put it on my heart. God’s telling me to do this,’” Hill said. “She said she didn’t want any credit or thank-you note or anything. She did a beautiful job. She could have charged $5 for each one and made a lot of extra money.”
