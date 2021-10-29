CARTER CITY Situated in a turn of Ky. 2 in Carter City, four buildings span both sides of the two-lane road. The four buildings make up J.F. Lewis & Co. Furniture.
The business began in 1890 as a store that supplied all the essential needs to the community. As times changed, so did the business.
Jeffrey Lewis said his grandfather moved into the appliance business which led into the furniture business that exists today. Jeffrey called the original store the Walmart of the time.
With each generation, the business has adapted. Currently, Jeffrey Lewis is the fourth-generation owner. His son, Jacob, works alongside him and will eventually take the reins.
Each generation makes changes that keep the business going and relevant. Jeffrey and his wife, Julie, worked to revitalize the store and keep the furniture so people can browse.
Jacob and Julie are both moving the store toward more technology and social media use, adding photos of new products to its Facebook page to drive sales. They are also watching as catalogs go digital and iPad kiosks are becoming the norm.
Coming alongside the Lewis family is longtime employee Jason Hilger who said he’s not another number working with the family.
The Lewises consider Hilger a part of their family. He was hand-picked by Jeffrey more than a decade ago.
The fifth member of the team at J.F. Lewis & Co. Furniture is Hoot. Hoot is a 9-year-old furry friend, a calm yet curious dog who will greet everyone who enters the showroom. Hoot has even helped choose furniture to sell.
Julie said the canine chose the famous dog chair with watercolor-like pups wrapping the cushions. But, he doesn’t lay on the furniture, just sits beside the pieces and naps between customers.
Local customers sometimes come down to the store, just to stop in and see Hoot, maybe bring him a toy.
It’s about community. That’s how the business started. The first Lewis in the line of businessmen began serving the community by meeting the daily needs and keeping his neighbors from making a day’s drive into Grayson for the essentials.
Now customers make more than a day trip to the furniture business. Clients from Georgia and Michigan were just in picking up pieces.
Carter City is known outside of the area for the furniture store, said Julie.
The family works to bring quality customer service to the people of eastern Kentucky and beyond. The Lewis family does everything it can to get the customer what they are looking for at the best possible price.
Inside the showroom are racks of fabric and rug samples, wood samples and catalogs to help those who come in find the right piece, even if it’s not in the store. Four warehouses, including the main showroom, house all the furniture, which is ready to head home.
J.F. Lewis Co. & Furniture also offers delivery. They have even gone as far as Washington, D.C. to bring a client their order, said Julie.
Jeffrey and Julie said there used to be a time when people would want something such as a brown couch, but the specifics of the look weren’t as important as they are nowadays.
Now, people are looking for a certain look, feel and comfort. Price over quality matters to some, especially younger people just starting out, but Jacob said younger people still invest in good quality.
The Lewis family works to keep a range that is all reliable good quality. If a customer has a problem with a product, it’s their problem, too, according to Jeffrey. Manufacturers of problematic products can get dropped by the business. They want to be able to stand by what they sell.
The business works with more than 30 brands of furniture to bring quality pieces and sets to the Tri-state with the best prices.
The customer experience is important. On top of being greeted by Hoot, customers are able to browse freely.
“We don’t push,” said Julie.
When a customer is ready to buy or has a question, they are there. Financing and delivery help those who came to look actually purchase on the spot, they said.
Trucks come through with new pieces constantly. Eight trucks can come on a Tuesday, said Julie. Often, the furniture can leave just as fast as it gets in.
Jacob Lewis and Hilger unload the furniture into the appropriate warehouse. The two try to unbox and put the piece together for the customers, but at the rate new things come in, some things are still boxed up by the time they go out the door.
The family keeps busy and is appreciative of the community but admits technology changes and the ever-changing nature of importing and exporting can cause frustrations. It makes the furniture business interesting and challenging at times.
The business can be found online at jflewisco.com and on Facebook as J.F. Lewis & Company. Customers can look for new furniture and meet with Hoot Tuesday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.