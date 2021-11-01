Tygarts Creek runs through Greenup County, winding its way in and out of rural communities — a common thread in the shared history of the county.
Less than a mile short of being considered a river in its own right, the creek nonetheless has provided a source of water to all of the residents whose homes are either near its banks or radiate outward from it. During the dry season, the creek’s flow ebbs to a comparative trickle, but during the wet season, it swells and overflows, flooding many of the homes near it.
Three of the communities fed by the creek, moving northward along Ky. 7, are Warnock, Load and Lynn. For many years, the area had its own elementary school that served the residents of that community, but was unfortunately one of the first casualties when Greenup County Schools began to consolidate, followed some time later by Lynn School.
For generations, students from the Load community attended either Warnock or Lynn Elementaries before graduating to the high school off of U.S. 23 along the Ohio River. With the exception of Argillite Elementary on Ky. 1 in Greenup, all of the county schools are directly off of U.S. 23.
Historically, there were no rigid boundary lines separating the communities such as could be found in more urban areas. Ky. 7, which runs from South Shore along the Ohio River to Olive Hill and beyond, followed Tygarts for the most part as it wound its way through the communities, but the route and the “river” are only the more obvious parts of those communities. Family homes and farms radiate outward from “map lines,” spreading up hollows and along feeder creeks that often wind their own ways through the communities. It is common for a hollow to begin at one point in a specific community and before it ends at the other access point (or just at the foot of a hill), it has gone through at least one other community.
The distance traveled through these communities could have fostered isolation, given the self-sufficient nature of the county residents, but the exact opposite is the case. Though, generationally, most of the residents who lived on or near family farms grew most of what they needed for their daily lives, the fertile soil thst supported those farms tied them together in a single overreaching community. Warnock, Load and Lynn were all neighbors in the truest sense, sharing both times of joy and sadness closely in the manner of a large extended family. Neighbors along Tygarts, for instance, routinely pitch in to help those affected by the nearly annual flooding, helping clean away debris in a flood’s aftermath or cooking meals for those who are at the firehouse/community center at Load.
The obvious changes that have affected those communities over the years were due in the most part to external sources. Rural post offices, such as the one that used to be housed at Bradley’s Store near 827 (Coal Branch Road), were eventually closed as the federal government deemed them no longer cost-efficient or necessary. The communities still share a county voting precinct (the Thompson Precinct) where residents can cast their votes at the Load Fire Department, but there are no public schools in those communities and no large employers with the exception of the Gas Plant near Big White Oak Road. Convenience stores do still offer the basic necessities, however, and are run by owner/operators with deep community roots.
The community made up of these three towns is simply home to the people whose families have lived there for multiple generations. Occasionally, someone might move away to Morehead or South Shore, but a relocation from Warnock to Lynn means you’re still around — you just changed houses, not home. The “home” also endures for those who have moved away even for an extended period like baseball legend Don Gullett, who hails from Lynn. Many others have moved away for employment, only to move back home after retiring, because home is where the heart is after all. And the heartbeat runs true through the community, spreading along the fertile land on the banks of Tygarts and beyond.