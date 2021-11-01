SOUTH PORTSMOUTH Communities, especially rural communities, have a tendency to cross geographical boundaries. They are tied together by things such as common interests, family bonds and even a cohesive center of commerce rather than simply county or state borders.
One local community, that of South Portsmouth, is a perfect example of this uniquely rural phenomena. Portsmouth itself, being a city in southern Ohio, is connected to its neighbor as a larger (unofficial) community base in spite of being separated by the Ohio River as well as being in a different state. And many South Portsmouth and Portsmouth residents think nothing of “crossing the bridge” to visit their neighbors on a daily basis.
“Originally, the community on this side of the Ohio River, South of Portsmouth, Ohio, was called Springville,” South Portsmouth native Dwight Cropper said. “And at one time there were houses sprinkled along the lower part of the hill facing the Ohio River all the way to South Shore, Kentucky. They used to call that area Fortune,” Cropper said.
It was originally named Springville because of the large number of freshwater springs in that area, Cropper said. But that changed when the four-lane U.S. 23 went through in the mid-1970s from the Grant Bridge moving south and upriver and that section of the community was removed in favor of the new highway.
“And then when the stretch between the Grant Bridge and the Perkins Bridge went through, it took out the rest of Springville.” This effectively removed most of the original community, Cropper said, with the exception of the area known as School House Hollow to the Perkins Bridge.
The name South Portsmouth, Cropper said, was not actually chosen by the area residents themselves, but rather chosen instead by a commercial source.
“To the best of my understanding, it was the conductors on the old C&O Railroad that started referring to their stop in the area as South Portsmouth,” Cropper said. “It made perfect sense. The railroad tracks were on the Kentucky side of the river, but the conductors would call out ‘South Portsmouth’ so the people on the train would know where they were.”
The rationale, he said, was that if people were traveling to Portsmouth, Ohio, then South Portsmouth would alert them even if they weren’t familiar with the name Springville. The name stuck and eventually even the U.S. Postal Mailing Address was changed to South Portsmouth.
Cropper said before the Grant Bridge was built connecting South Portsmouth with Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1927, there used to be a ferry near the train station that carried goods and people across the river.
“In fact, C&O Railroad operated the ferry,” Cropper said. “It was even called the C&O Ferry, and if you find some old photographs, they will show C&O written right on the side of the boat.”
Cropper said it wasn’t surprising because if you were to disembark from the train at South Portsmouth, there was no other way across the river. So simple expedience brought the ferryboat into the region’s history.
That history lingers long after changes are made, Cropper said. For years after the area had become commonly known as South Portsmouth, for instance, the voting precinct in that area was still called the Springville precinct, hearkening back to the region’s earlier identity. “And that continued until they did away with the Springville Precinct several election cycles ago,” he said. “Now we have to vote at the fire station in South Shore.”
Cropper said the original settlers in the area included the Thompson family (to whom he is connected through ancestor Mary Thompson), whose various members owned numerous farms and large tracts of land in the region. He said the area’s evolution mirrored that of its neighbor across the Ohio River, and as Portsmouth grew, so did what would become South Portsmouth.
“From the Grant Bridge going downriver, that mile-long strip between the bridge and School House Hollow, there was a factory there that made percussion caps for blasting. And there was another large building that housed a distillery there,” Cropper said. “And eventually my grandmother’s uncle turned that into a paint factory. They made red barn paint. And this would have been in around 1900.”
South Portsmouth is still home to numerous businesses, such as Ferrell Gas, Arrick’s Propane and Sperry’s Auto Parts, as well as numerous gas stations and convenience stores that serve the community. South Portsmouth still has its own Post Office and the area is made up predominantly of private residences and family-owned and operated farms between the Perkins Bridge and the county line. It spills over into the numerous hollows along that region. Though many residents identify with South Shore, they have not forgotten their independent roots in regional history.