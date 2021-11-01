GARRISON At first glance, Roger Eichenlaub, his wife Betty and Alyssa Clark don’t have a lot in common.
A second look, however, reveals at least one similarity — they love what they do in the Lewis County town of about 900.
Roger Eichenlaub reshapes wrecked cars at Roger’s Body Shop. He and Betty live in South Shore, but they say Garrison’s friendliness is at least one reason for opening their business on Garrison Lane.
Not quite a half-mile southeast of Roger’s, you can find Clark refining young minds — she’s a first-grade teacher at Garrison Elementary School — her dream job.
“I went to school here as a student, so now I’m teaching here,” said Clark, who just began her 10th year. “I like to see (students’) eyes light up when they’re learning new things and just having fun and just enjoying school.”
Garrison is about six miles east of Vanceburg along the Ohio River. According to kyatlas.com, it was first known as Stone City, probably for local limestone quarries. It was later named after a local family.
Janey Clark of the Lewis County Historical Society said it was named after Stephen Richard Garrison, a retail merchant who had lived in Ripley County, Indiana in 1850 and Covington in Kenton County in 1860. She said Garrison was appointed Postmaster in 1886 when the post office opened.
“In 1880 he was in Lewis County, in Quincy,” Clark said. “Quincy Precinct’s what it is. It probably covered Garrison at that time … From what I could pick up, he had a store in Garrison.”
Fourth District Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is perhaps Garrison’s most famous native.
Garrison Elementary principal Sarah Porter said enrollment stands at 290, about 100 more than last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Recent years, we have been in the 270-280 range,” Porter said. “Last year, our in-person numbers fluctuated around 180. We had some families pick the virtual path.”
Clark also coaches Lewis County High School’s cheerleading team. She didn’t mind parents calling at night.
“It was just hard to interact with the kids, and then a lot of it had to be with the parents since the kids are so young,” Clark said. “… Some parents couldn’t do their work until 8 at night. I’m young, I’m a coach, so I’m around the clock anyway.”
Clark said when full in-person instruction resumed last spring, the children adapted better than the parents.
“They were so excited to see people,” she said. “Last year was not terrible … The kids were really easy to pick up on ‘Let’s wear our masks, let’s wash our hands.’”
Because everybody usually knows everybody else in unincorporated towns like Garrison, when someone is sick, people pitch in.
Lisa Weddington was a teacher’s aide for 30 years at Garrison Elementary. When she had cancer surgery last year, teachers and parents sold T-shirts and other items to raise money.
“I wasn’t surprised at all because the school is wonderful at doing things like that,” Weddington said.
The Eichenlaubs have been in the auto repair business for at least 40 years — Roger worked for a dealer in Portsmouth and ran his own shop. He said people often consider him a sculptor.
“It’s actually a challenge to be able to take something that’s tore up and put it back together,” Roger said. “The rewards are there when you’re done.”
Betty Eichenlaub is the office manager — an arrangement she said works just fine.
“We just didn’t fall in love. We actually like each other,” Betty said. “I know, in the garage, he knows more than I do. So from 8 to 5, he’s my boss. After that, it’s my turn.”
Clark, Porter and the rest of the community can’t wait for the new $16.4 million Garrison Elementary to open in late 2023. (The current structure will be razed and made into a parking lot.)
“Eventually I would like to be the counselor here someday,” Clark said, “in the new school.”